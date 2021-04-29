PARKER — The Town of Parker says it will shut off water to a mobile home park because it has not heard from the park’s new owners. Town officials said Anderson’s Mobile Home Park in the 500 block of Kofa Avenue will be turned off at noon on Thursday. According to a notice posted by the Town, the former owner, Lorie Burke, sold the property and disconnected the water as of Monday.
The notice stated the Town’s Water Department has not heard from the new owners. An undated listing on coloradoriverrealty.com said the asking price for the property was $495,000. The listing said the property consisted of six lots, and only 10 of 26 spaces were leased.
The La Paz County Assessor’s Office did not have the new owners listed yet in their online records as of Wednesday afternoon. The County Recorder’s Office said the new owner is Marion S. Hall of Buckeye. — TNH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.