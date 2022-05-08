Supply chain issues have slowed construction of two new water wells in Lake Havasu City, but the City Council will consider a work-around that would allow Havasu to get one of the pumps running right on time.
The City Council will consider a change order to its contract with Schofield Civil Construction for construction of the back-up water supply well facilities project. The amendment to the contract would allow for a rental pump and motor to bring one of the pumps online, starting in June. Lake Havasu City has been working towards building new wells for about four years now – between drilling to find a suitable site for the wells, designing the wells, and construction.
The wells will be added to existing wells in Havasu’s North Well Field, which will provide enough pumping capacity to serve as a redundant water supply for the city capable of meeting Havasu’s daily water needs at peak usage. The project has been a priority for the city because Havasu’s primary water well – the horizontal collector well – has not been able to be shut down for an extended period of time for maintenance since it was installed on the Island in Fiscal Year 1999-00.
Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan for this year estimated that the new wells would be complete by June. The council awarded Phoenix-based Schofield the contract for construction on Oct. 26, 2021 and construction began on Dec. 8. But the project hasn’t progressed as quickly as originally planned due to delays in receiving equipment orders including the pump and motor for the wells.
The city’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan for next fiscal year includes $1.6 million for horizontal collector well redevelopment. The change order being presented to the City Council would allow that project to proceed without delays.
“We are eager to get the backup wells online and operational, so we can conduct the needed maintenance on our horizontal collector well,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “Supply chain issues are causing significant delays and as a result, we would like to rent a pump to bring Well 23 online sooner than later. Our efforts to construct a backup water supply for the community started about four years ago and this gets us one step closer to the finish line.”
The cost of renting the pump and motor for several months, along with equipment for the rental pump, is $100,580. The change order also includes an airlift cleaning and development of the wells that the staff report says will clean, disinfect, and maximize production of the wells prior to the pumps being installed. The change order would add an additional $332,101 onto the city’s contract with Schofield to construct both wells – bringing the total cost up to $3,081,101.
The proposed CIP estimates the repairs to the well on the Island will take up to three months. Knudson said the city will have a better idea about how long the well will take to repair when the city is finally able to shut it down and take a closer look at it.
The city still intends to install the equipment to bring both wells online permanently as soon as possible, but Knudson said the project is currently at the mercy of the supply chain.
“While we ordered the pump several months ago, the anticipated delivery date is October at the earliest,” Knudson said. “We can’t rely on that estimate, given the difficulties we face ordering similar equipment. Timing is dependent on our ability to acquire parts and equipment, a process that has been inconsistent and frustrating.”
The council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend in person, and it can also be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov.
