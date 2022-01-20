A waterline break caused by road construction in Lake Havasu City left multiple businesses near Main Street without water on Thursday afternoon.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the break, which occurred near Glitch Barcadium on Mulberry Avenue about half a block south of McCulloch Boulevard, was caused by vibrations from the asphalt rollers working on the McCulloch Boulevard Pavement Project.
The break left several businesses in the area without water service on Thursday afternoon, but Kozlowski said a “minimal” number of customers were affected.
As of 5 p.m., Kozlowski said crews were still in the process of fixing the break and restoring water service to affected customers.
Owners of Glitch confirmed the business was without water and that they had been giving a time estimate of three hours to the morning for service to be restored.
Kozlowski said the break is not expected to slow down work on the McCulloch Boulevard Pavement Project, which will provide the first brand new pavement for the street since 1996.
— Today’s News-Herald
