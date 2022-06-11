The “Main Street” section of McCulloch Boulevard got brand new pavement in January, but the project is coming back to City Council one more time to settle the bill after a water main break lead to some extra work for the contractors.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will consider approving a $25,791.34 change order to its contract with Combs Construction Company for the roadwork the Phoenix-based company completed in Havasu’s downtown earlier this year. The City Council approved the original contract of $728,760 at its Oct. 26 meeting, and on Feb. 8 the council ratified a change order to resurface Scott Drive and part of Mulberry Avenue as well, for an additional $77,984.56.
During construction in late January, vibrations from the asphalt rollers working on Mulberry Avenue caused a nearby waterline to break, which left multiple businesses without water. The break also caused delays to the project, and required additional work, materials, and equipment from the contractor.
“It’s something that came up that was unexpected,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
Although the break occurred during construction, Knudson said the waterline break could also be attributed to the pipe’s age.
“You could say it was the construction that caused the break, you could also say that we have some very old infrastructure in the downtown,” Knudson said. “Some of the conversations we have had internally with staff is that it could have been much worse in terms of what occurred down there with that construction. We have some old infrastructure that is slowly getting replaced, and that is one of the areas.”
The staff report says the break resulted in Combs Construction having to remove the asphalt that was damaged by the break beyond normal working hours, and also required them to bring in additional equipment that was not utilized for the rest of the project. It also slightly extended the total length of the project.
“They reached out to us with a change order and we negotiated some middle ground, and staff feels that the value there is fair,” Knudson said. “We wanted to make sure we negotiated a fair price – we do that with all types of contracts and invoices that come in. If they don’t agree with it, then we are going to negotiate.”
If the final change order is approved by council, the total price of the McCulloch Boulevard repavement project will be $832,535.90 – which is still significantly below the $1.2 million set aside for the project in this year’s Capital Improvement Plan.
