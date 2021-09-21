Karla Desper, culinary arts instructor and coordinator for the Western Arizona Vocational Education District (WAVE), was honored with the Business and Education Leader Award from the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented in a surprise setting during the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association’s monthly meeting held Thursday, Sept. 16 at the London Bridge Resort.
The Chamber said in a news release that Desper was chosen for the award “based on her love, passion and commitment for her students and the culinary program she oversees; also for being one that understands the crucial connection between business and education and the contributions both make for workforce development.”
The award is one of many the Chamber extends each year to area businesses and community supporters. Most awards were presented in June at the Chamber’s annual meeting and celebration of business; at that time Desper was out of town.
Audrey Hoyt, general manager of Quality Inn and Suites, and chairperson of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, made the presentation.
