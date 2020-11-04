Tristan Schuler’s science project first took flight in Lake Havasu City, lifting into the air and catching a steady breeze, as expected. What he didn’t anticipate was his research crash-landing in a different country entirely.
Schuler is an aerospace engineering student at University of Arizona working on his Master’s degree, and he’s studying solar-powered balloons to see if they could be used for aerial research in “hard-to-reach places” like Mars or Venus, the Arizona Daily Star reported this week.
His first successful balloon flight started with a launch in Globe, Arizona Oct. 1. The balloon eventually flew south to Tucson, coming down about five minutes from his house, Schuler said.
But his second flight on Oct. 15 ended up much further south from its starting point — Rotary Community Park.
After launching from the softball fields, Schuler’s homemade prototype balloon was expected to rise to a maximum of 60,000 feet and come to a rest near the I-10 somewhere between Phoenix and Tucson, the Daily Star reported.
Schuler decided to launch from Havasu based on trajectory projections and National Weather Service predictions. This particular day, the trajectory was correct in predicting southern winds, but the wind speed was a little off.
Unexpected gusts of 70 mph winds at 67,000 feet sent it soaring 180 miles south instead, where it finally crashed nine and a half hours later in the dunes of the El Pinacate y Gran Desierto de Altar Biosphere Reserve, about 30 miles south of the Mexican border, according to the Daily Star.
In addition to unsuccessful attempts to communicate his problem with the reserve’s visitor center, Schuler posted on regional social media pages and forums, offering $100 as a reward for the collection of his equipment.
Luckily, Sonoran businessman Aron Brown was intrigued by the promise of a little adventure. With his family and four-wheeler loaded up on Oct. 18, Brown set out for the sand dunes about 150 miles north of his home, the Daily Star reported.
Pavement took Brown about 12 miles away from the GPS coordinates given by Schuler. He told his family to report him as missing if he didn’t return within a couple of hours and rode about 90 minutes into the desert, according to the Daily Star. After a small prayer and a bit of dune scaling, he spotted the wreckage and retrieved what he could.
After contacting a friend who was headed to Tucson the next morning, Brown was able to send the box of equipment back to Schuler within 48 hours. It allowed him to verify senor data and avoid replacing the computer gear, transmitter and camera, the Daily Star wrote.
“I was definitely not expecting to get it back,” Schuler said. “Aron really saved the day on this one.”
The next step in Schuler’s research is developing a vent design for the prototype balloon. Schuler said this should allow for some vertical controllability, allowing the balloon to ride different wind systems at different altitudes.
