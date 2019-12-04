Attendees of this month’s First Friday event are invited to deck Main Street with ugly sweaters from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event is free to attend and occurs on the first Friday of every month. Yard City and a stretch of McCulloch will be lined with artisans and activities for attendees, as well as food and beverages.
The theme this month is “Sweater Weather,” which will include a contest to determine which attendee and artisan has the “craziest” clothing. A scavenger hunt also will be held, with a free mini-cupcake from Small Cakes Cupcakery.
Hangar 24 will also host a pop-up eatery within Yard City. The Firefighters Holiday Toy Drive will also be featured at the event, and people are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a free beer.
Each First Friday, a new beertender and artisan are featured for the month. For December’s event, Christian Rodriguez of Barley Brothers is the featured beertender. The featured artisan will be Tara Tominaga-Watkins. She is an acrylic painter, inspired by “the deep ocean and vast space,” according to firstfridayhavasu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.