Lake Havasu City residents may have to go far out of their way for a “white Christmas” this year, as the National Weather Service predicts sunny skies and clear weather throughout the Southwest this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, travelers who are venturing to Lake Havasu City this weekend can expect high temperatures of about 72 degrees on Saturday, with gusts as high as 23 mph. On Christmas, daytime highs will remain about 71 degrees, as wind speeds fall to as low as five mph.
For Havasu residents who are traveling to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, skies are expected to remain clear. The National Weather Service expects no precipitation in the Las Vegas area, as high temperatures remain at about 65 on Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologists say Vegas may experience a chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday.
In the Phoenix area, daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 70 degrees throughout this weekend, with clear skies until next week. On Tuesday, weather officials expected a 40% chance of showers for the Phoenix area.
Further afield, travelers to Northern Arizona may have the best chance of seeing snow - although even that may not happen this Christmas weekend. According to the National Weather Service, the Flagstaff area is expected to experience daytime high temperatures around 50 degrees this weekend, with nighttime temperatures as low as 26 degrees. Cloud cover may be likely in the Flagstaff area on Monday, and the National Weather Service predicts a likelihood of rain and snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
But although clear weather this weekend in Havasu and surrounding areas may be predicted by the National Weather Service, the Arizona Department of Transportation says that weather shouldn’t be taken for granted during the holiday season.
Drivers are advised to prepare for possible changing weather conditions, especially while traveling in Arizona’s high country. Transportation officials say travelers should prepare an emergency kit prior to traveling, which may include an extra change of clothes, blankets, drinking water, snacks, a flashlight or other items that may help if travelers are forced to stop due to poor weather or vehicle malfunction.
Travelers can monitor real-time highway conditions this weekend at Az511.gov, @ArizonaDOT on Twitter, or by using the Department of Transportation’s free web app, which is available at azdot.gov/ADOTalerts. Travelers can also monitor road conditions by calling 511.
