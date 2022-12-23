English Village

Lake Havasu City residents may have to go far out of their way for a “white Christmas” this year, as the National Weather Service predicts sunny skies and clear weather throughout the Southwest this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, travelers who are venturing to Lake Havasu City this weekend can expect high temperatures of about 72 degrees on Saturday, with gusts as high as 23 mph. On Christmas, daytime highs will remain about 71 degrees, as wind speeds fall to as low as five mph.

