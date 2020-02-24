Tuesday could be a dangerous day to be out in a boat on Lake Havasu, the National Weather Service is warning.
High winds are expected throughout the Colorado River Valley on Tuesday, with the strongest winds predicted to be on Lake Havasu and Lake Mohave. Wind speeds on the lake will be 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour.
The winds could whip up 1-to-3-foot waves on local waterways, creating dangerous conditions for boats and other watercrafts.
Winds are expected to start as early as Monday afternoon, but the National Weather Service’s warning is from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
