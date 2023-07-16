Weaving a culture: Navajo artists at Folklife Festival mix art, history

Folk art takes many forms - including a monstrously large crocheted strawberry, part of the Ozarks display at the Smithsonian Institution's Folklife Festival this year. 

 Erin Murphy/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – For some, a rug is something to step on and a piece of artwork is something to hang on the wall. For Diné weaver Kevin Aspaas, his creations are far more.

“One thing that I learned from mentors throughout the community, elders in the community, was that it’s hard to separate art from our life because essentially, our life is art,” Aspaas said. “Everything we create in our culture, whether it be baskets, pottery, blankets, weavings … it all serves a purpose and it can all be seen as art as well.”

