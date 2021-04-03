The Arizona Game and Fish Department recently hosted a webcast to gather public input on proposed hunt recommendations for deer, javelina, bighorn sheep, bison, small game, migratory birds, and other species. A webcast recording of the March 30 presentation, as well as the proposed hunt recommendations, can be viewed at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/.
Questions and comments about the proposed hunt recommendations, or existing hunt management approaches, may be submitted via email to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov. The existing hunt guidelines provide the biological and social parameters used by wildlife biologists to develop annual hunt recommendations (season structures, season lengths, season dates, permits allocated, etc.). These recommendations result in the annual hunts in which licensed hunters may participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.