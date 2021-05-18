Firefighters were called early Sunday morning to the 3900 block of Smokey Drive after receiving reports of a housefire. It was the fourth such fire reported within the past week.
The cause of Sunday’s fire remains under investigation, according to city officials. But rising temperatures could mean an increased risk as Havasu’s summer heat sets in.
Sunday’s fire was reported at about 12:20 a.m., when homeowners found the back patio of their home on fire. With smoke filling the home, occupants and their pets evacuated from the structure. Four engine companies, one truck company and a Lake Havasu City Battalion Chief responded, and gained control of the blaze in about 30 minutes, city officials said Monday.
No injuries were reported, and fire crews remained on the scene for almost three hours to conduct salvage operations.
Prior to Sunday’s blaze, city officials reported three other fires last week – one early Friday morning, and two others on Tuesday. According to city officials, two of those fires were caused by batteries being charged while unattended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.