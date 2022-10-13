Fall Fun Fair

The annual Lake Havasu City Parks and Rec Fall Fun Fair will be held Saturday at the Rotary Community Park Ballfields. The free event will feature games, booths and food vendors with free candy bags going to the first 2,000 children in attendance.

With temperatures back in the double digits, community members can expect to engage in traditional afternoon activities for the fall season. On Saturday, the annual Lake Havasu City Parks and Rec Fall Fun Fair will return to the Rotary Community Park Ballfields.

The event has been an ongoing custom for the last three decades, welcoming even the smallest of Havasu’s residents to partake in the festive activities. The fair gives children the ability to dress up in their costumes ahead of Halloween.

