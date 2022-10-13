With temperatures back in the double digits, community members can expect to engage in traditional afternoon activities for the fall season. On Saturday, the annual Lake Havasu City Parks and Rec Fall Fun Fair will return to the Rotary Community Park Ballfields.
The event has been an ongoing custom for the last three decades, welcoming even the smallest of Havasu’s residents to partake in the festive activities. The fair gives children the ability to dress up in their costumes ahead of Halloween.
Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department’s Program Coordinator Sarah Ross estimates over 1,500 children and adults will attend this weekend’s event. Free candy bags will be handed out to children that are accompanied by an adult.
“The first 2,000 children can grab a candy bag from the Havasu Community Credit Union and finish stuffing it at all the booths,” Ross continued.
Attendees are encouraged to bring cash since no ATMs are available on site. Ticket sales will also be cash only. On-site food vendors will include local eateries such as Stoney’s Grill and Scoops Homemade Ice Cream.
The fair will host a variety of games with 27 participating groups providing roughly 64 booths. The booths are primarily fronted by nonprofit organizations and service clubs. Businesses that do participate will donate their earnings to a local nonprofit of their choice, Ross adds.
“All these groups come out to have fun and get the word out about their organization,” Ross said. “The families that come down to participate make it worth it for the clubs’ hard work.”
Saturday’s Fall Fun Fair will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring water and dress accordingly to the afternoon weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.