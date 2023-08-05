Weekend power outage affects residents on Havasu’s northside

A power outage on early Saturday morning affected more than a thousand Lake Havasu City residents.
Online reports made by local residents described having no power on the northside of town. Early reports began as soon as 9:50 a.m., with more residents stating outages at their residences by 11 a.m.
According to UniSource Energy’s outage map, an initial 1,863 residents were affected after 10 a.m.
An hour later, the reported number of residents with no power decreased to 916. The estimated time of restoration ranged between 12:06 p.m. and 2:06 p.m., according to Unisource.
The cause of the widespread outage was listed as “poles/wires down” on UniSource’s map. Online statements made by residents describe crews being dispatched near Avalon Avenue.
Residents made reports online stating restored power by noon. Affected areas were reported as being Honeybear Drive, Kiowa Boulevard North, Avalon Avenue, Avalon Place, Daniel Drive, Palo Verde Boulevard North, Sandwood Drive, Atlantic Drive, Bentley Boulevard, Alibi Drive, and Interceptor Drive.
