Weekend power outage affects residents on Havasu’s northside

Lake Havasu City residents experienced a power outage after 9:50 a.m. on Saturday morning.

 Courtesy of Facebook

A power outage on early Saturday morning affected more than a thousand Lake Havasu City residents.

Online reports made by local residents described having no power on the northside of town. Early reports began as soon as 9:50 a.m., with more residents stating outages at their residences by 11 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.