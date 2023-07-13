Weekend shopping event to feature local small businesses

Saturday’s Small Business Market will be held at The KAWS from 9 a.m. to noon.

 Today's News-Herald File

Going into its sixth month is the Small Business Market, which showcases various stores from Lake Havasu City.

Spearheaded by Alyssa Draper, owner of Carnations Boutique, the event began in February to introduce the public to local small businesses. After opening her online women’s boutique last winter, Draper wanted to create a networking outlet for other store owners.

