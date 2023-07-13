Weekend shopping event to feature local small businesses

Going into its sixth month is the Small Business Market, which showcases various stores from Lake Havasu City.
Spearheaded by Alyssa Draper, owner of Carnations Boutique, the event began in February to introduce the public to local small businesses. After opening her online women’s boutique last winter, Draper wanted to create a networking outlet for other store owners.
“It allows small businesses starting out to have another option to sell their items and get introduced with other small businesses that support them as well,” Draper explained. “It allows a place where multiple vendors can be at one location and our amazing town can come support us while we do what we love.”
On average, Draper says that approximately 12 small businesses have participated each month. The market is held on the third Saturday of each month and invites an array of stores to display their products.
For this Saturday’s event, 13 businesses, including Draper’s, will be featured at The KAWS in downtown Havasu. From 9 a.m. to noon, shoppers can browse items ranging from children’s products, honey, macaroons, permanent jewelry, and skincare, to name a few.
With access to Wild Coffee’s customers, Draper says foot traffic for the markets has been exceptionally well.
“Aside from the farmers market and the swap meet in the cooler months, there are not a lot of options for some of these vendors to sell their products,” Draper said. “I would like to have a consistent event that allows this opportunity for them, including myself.”
The KAWS is located in downtown Havasu at 2144 McCulloch Blvd N.
