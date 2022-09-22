At 10 months old, Joshua Hutson was diagnosed with Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, a rare genetic disorder that affects the central nervous system and causes impairments such as loss of motor abilities and lack of muscle tone.
Since six months of age, Joshua has been receiving therapy services from Milemarkers through the organization’s speech, occupational and physical therapists. With his treatment, Joshua has learned how to crawl and pull himself up to walk alongside furniture.
Now at two years of age, Joshua is progressing with the help he receives from Milemarkers. The local organization specializes in supporting individuals who have developmental delays and has been a fundamental resource in aiding Joshua with his diagnosis.
Rhonda Schnabl, a physical therapist at Milemarkers, has worked with Joshua since he began treatment nearly two years ago. Schnabl posed the idea of honoring Joshua with an awareness walk last year after learning about the event through the PMD Foundation.
“Out of respect and love for our families, we wanted to support them and the research because it’s relatively new,” Schnabl said. “It’s so rare that we just wanted to let them know that we know that we care.”
Joshua’s mother, Esther Hutson, along with family and friends, then held their first walk in September of last year and welcomed around 15 walkers.
This year, Schnabl and Esther Hutson will be hosting their second walk and plan on a slightly larger turnout. Joshua’s mother recognizes how supportive Milemarkers has been since her son first started receiving services.
“They work really hard on his motor skills and helping him with communication,” Esther Hutson said. “(Joshua) has made tremendous progress since we’ve been there.”
Although Milemarkers exists within city limits, Esther Hutson says she has to travel outside of Lake Havasu City to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for her son to receive additional health services.
Due to the scarce availability of pediatric specialists in Havasu, parents are often faced with similar dilemmas. Esther Hutson says this can become a financial burden to families who have to commute to other cities.
“We go there on a regular basis. We’re there at least once or twice a month,” Esther Hutson said. “We were hospitalized two times this year for about a week at a time.”
Other local support that Esther Hutson’s family has received includes gas cards from Lake Havasu Cares along with donations made by Calvary Baptist Church.
Esther Hudson and Schnabl both want to spread the word about Joshua’s PMD diagnosis and plan on welcoming any individual who wants to participate in this Saturday’s walk.
The walk will begin at 8 a.m. at the fountain located in the English Village adjacent to the London Bridge. Walkers can register for $30 on the PMD Foundation’s website, although Schnabl says individuals are welcomed to show up without registering.
“We just want people to know about it and to really let them know that we care,” Schnabl said. “We’re just walking and sharing in the successes of (Joshua’s) progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.