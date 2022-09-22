At 10 months old, Joshua Hutson was diagnosed with Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, a rare genetic disorder that affects the central nervous system and causes impairments such as loss of motor abilities and lack of muscle tone.

Since six months of age, Joshua has been receiving therapy services from Milemarkers through the organization’s speech, occupational and physical therapists. With his treatment, Joshua has learned how to crawl and pull himself up to walk alongside furniture.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.