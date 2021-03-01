More than 10 years after it was ordered out of the water, Lake Havasu’s iconic paddlewheeler known as The Dixie Belle returned to its old home Monday.
The Dixie Belle, formerly known as the River Queen, is a 68-ton, 32-foot tall riverboat that has been operating in Lake Havasu City since the 1980s.
On Monday morning, the boat launched from Lake Havasu State Park and traveled south along the Bridgewater Channel, passing under the London Bridge as it headed to its new home docks at London Bridge Resort.
At every turn of the riverboat’s journey to its new home, there were crowds of townsfolk gathered to watch.
“It is kind of a neat feeling,” Judy Kirchner said. “It drew us here to watch just because of all the memories it brings up.”
The Dixie Belle was a familiar part of the Bridgewater Channel scenery for three decades, but it was pulled from the lake when it failed a Coast Guard inspection in 2010. That’s when Keith Fernung and his dad Rick purchased the boat from the London Bridge Resort with the intention of restoring it and keeping it in Havasu, a project they estimated would take five months.
Little did they know back then that the venture would become a 10 year project filled with blood, sweat and tears.
“It has been a huge learning process. There were a lot of roadblocks, a lot of Coast Guard and city hurdles. I have learned so much that I never wanted to know but now it is paying all off,” Keith Fernung said as he watched the Dixie Belle touch water for the first time in years.
Fernung has a long history with the boat, dating back to his childhood, which is what motivated him to put so much work into it.
“I grew up with this boat and it is just an iconic part of Havasu,” Fernung said. “It has been here forever and we need it to stay here.”
Fernung hasn’t had to do all the hard work himself, however. Many community members like Ryan Dvorak of Slide Anchor have helped out where they can.
“I have been helping them for years with it,’ Dvorak said. “I make boat anchors for a living and I’ve been working with Aaron (Ashbaugh) for years. I got stairs for the boat and helped purchase all types of electric wiring with my account.”
Many spectators were impressed with how much the Dixie Belle looked like its original self.
“(I rode the Dixie Bell) many, many, many times,” Johnita Tyson said. “I mean my daughter is 57 and she was here yesterday because of all the memories. They have pretty much kept it original. The bandstand is still in there and all the etching on the windows are the same. It is cool to have been around to see it in and out of the lake, but it is nice to have the icon back.”
