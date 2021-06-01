Lake Havasu City hosted thousands of holiday travelers this Memorial Day weekend, greeting many returning boaters for the first time since pandemic restrictions were lifted earlier this year. For Havasu’s summer visitors – and the police who oversaw them – It was a return to normal.
“I don’t believe there was any kind of significant increase in crime compared to previous years,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden. “While there were large crowds, especially around the Bridgewater Channel, the crowds were mostly well-behaved.”
Havasu’s reunion with visitors wasn’t a seamless one, however. According to police records, patrol officers arrested 16 visitors and Havasu residents between Friday and Monday, on suspicion of DUI. An additional 14 were arrested or cited on charges of disorderly conduct – including one incident that allegedly involved a weapon – and four were arrested on drug-related charges.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, action on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River kept deputies busy throughout the weekend.
Deputies issued eight misdemeanor citations for reckless operation of a watercraft, according to county officials, with one arrest on suspicion of OUI. Twelve were cited for boating violations, and deputies assisted 28 boaters on the water.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies also investigated two non-injury boat crashes, one boat crash with injuries, and 10 calls for medical assistance.
“During the weekend, there was a significant amount of boat traffic, but most boaters showed responsible operation which led to fewer accidents,” the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday post on social media. “We would like to thank everyone for showing responsible watercraft operation throughout the holiday weekend.”
For the vast majority of visitors to Lake Havasu this weekend, the weekend offered fun and excitement at a popular tourist destination. According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, the city and its visitors benefited from the experience.
“My conversations with hoteliers and restauranteurs indicate that they did lots of business, and generated lots of revenue for the community, and lots of happy visitors,” Concannon said. “The appeal of Lake Havasu is unique, and we’ll continue to see strong numbers of visitors throughout the summer.”
