The Golden Valley Water District has for years been in need of a new water well to continue satisfying the needs of more than 1,400 customers in rural Mohave County. Now, the county may have to dip into its pool of federal coronavirus relief funding to finish the well after an industrial accident last year brought that construction to a halt.

Mohave County’s governing board is expected to vote Monday on whether to approve a new $1.5 million project to renew those construction efforts, with the use of funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

