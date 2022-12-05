The Golden Valley Water District has for years been in need of a new water well to continue satisfying the needs of more than 1,400 customers in rural Mohave County. Now, the county may have to dip into its pool of federal coronavirus relief funding to finish the well after an industrial accident last year brought that construction to a halt.
Mohave County’s governing board is expected to vote Monday on whether to approve a new $1.5 million project to renew those construction efforts, with the use of funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
According to county records, $850,000 in county funding was initially budgeted to the new well’s construction, which was intended to improve production and redundancy within the GVID water system. A contract for the project was awarded to Cottonwood-based KP Ventures Well Drilling & Pump Co. in January 2021, with a project budget of $475,000, and a 2.75% contingency allowance for unforeseen circumstances.
Those unforeseen circumstances were soon to come, however. Last April, contractors encountered losses in fuel circulation during drilling. KP Ventures officials attempted to overcome this obstacle without success - and the company’s efforts came to a halt as a drill string became stuck as casing for the well collapsed around it last June. At that time, about $287,000 of the county’s budget for the well had been spent on its contract with KP Ventures.
The county terminated its contract with KP Ventures this October, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to put the project out for bid once more as efforts continue to slake Golden Valley’s water needs.
“It will cost money to hire a different company to drill the new well, or to hire the same company,” Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop said on Friday. “(Golden Valley) needs the well, and we’re planning to go forward with the drilling.”
Mohave County engineers estimate the new construction would cost $1.3 million, and county officials are3 prepared to assign a 15% contingency for the project for a total of $1.5 million. The project would be paid for through $562,990 in county funding unused in the original contract with KP Ventures, with the addition of $750,912 in ARPA funding, and additional $186,098 in ARPA funding toward the project’s budget.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on that expense at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
