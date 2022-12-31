Lake Havasu City residents looking to get a jumpstart on their fitness goals in the new year can count on this Sunday’s free community workout event. Hosted by Vince and Tawnya Cline, owners of Charged UP Nutrition Bar, attendees can join in on free workout sessions to ring in 2023.
The workouts kick off at 11 a.m. outside of the wellness store’s McCulloch Boulevard location. Tawnya Cline says the event will be moved indoors in the case of inclement weather.
Attendees can start New Year’s Day off by doing body weight exercises led by the store’s owners followed by a 10-minute “booty workout” taught by a sensei from Havasu’s Arevalo Academy.
The ever-popular Kangoo jumping workout will be available as an option for those interested in trying the exercise. Kangoo boots can be rented from the store, but Tawnya Cline suggests participants bring their own boots due to a limited selection.
The event will end with a yoga session led by instructor Yvonne Totty, who represents Havasu’s Titan Fitness facility. A mat for the yoga portion of the event is recommended for participation.
The free event is open to community members of all ages, including youth, Tawnya Cline says. Live music provided by DJ Truth will accompany attendees during the hour-long gathering.
Those who attend can indulge in pre- and post-workout items from the nutrition bar including smoothies, coffee, waffles and B12 boosters, along with other treat samples.
Looking ahead, Tawnya Cline wants to continue creating positive and healthy environments for local residents to exercise and connect with one another.
“We have already helped so many people lose weight, lose body fat, add muscle and find a healthy, active lifestyle,” Tawnya Cline added. “Now, we want to help thousands more do the same.”
