Free Community Workout

A free community workout is scheduled at Charged UP Nutrition Bar in Lake Havasu City on New Year’s Day. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will feature live music, various exercising sessions and food samples from the nutrition bar.

 Courtesy of Tawnya Cline

Lake Havasu City residents looking to get a jumpstart on their fitness goals in the new year can count on this Sunday’s free community workout event. Hosted by Vince and Tawnya Cline, owners of Charged UP Nutrition Bar, attendees can join in on free workout sessions to ring in 2023.

The workouts kick off at 11 a.m. outside of the wellness store’s McCulloch Boulevard location. Tawnya Cline says the event will be moved indoors in the case of inclement weather.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.