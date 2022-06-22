Since 1978, Lake Havasu City’s Western Arizona Humane Society has been a place of refuge for animals who have been turned in by their owners, animal control and the community.
As part of their mission, WAHS seeks to be a facility that rescues and cares for animals who are unwanted or homeless. This allows the animals under their care to be eligible for adoption. The nonprofit also aims to be a source dedicated to eliminating the overpet population due to cats and dogs not being spayed or neutered and allowed to breed.
Patty Gillmore, executive director of WAHS, believes that the carelessness that comes from owners not spaying or neutering their pets can lead to an increase of animals in the city. Gillmore wants owners to know that not vaccinating their pets can lead to Canine Parvovirus (CPV), which is a highly contagious disease that can affect puppies and unvaccinated dogs.
“When they’re not vaccinated, that’s when you have parvo in this community and we do have parvo in this community and we do have distemper in this community, also,” Gillmore stated. “We have a policy now [that] if an animal is turned in to us by the public that is under 14 months old, we ask them to stay in their vehicle.”
Staff from WAHS will put on hospital gown attire and test the animal in the car for CPV. If the animal tests positive for the disease, they must be brought into the facility by entering through the back of the building.
“We won’t euthanize it anymore. We will try and treat the animal if it’s not really, really sick,” Gillmore said. “[The animal] needs fluids and antibiotics and we do that now because we do have an isolation area where we can do that.”
Although WAHS is a no-kill shelter, Gillmore does not like to refer to her facility as “no-kill”, even with their 98 percentile live release rate.
“In the last month, we’ve had to euthanize five animals,” Gillmore said. “The only animal I will euthanize on the shelter side is one that is extremely aggressive or one that is extremely sick.”
Guilt is normally attached to the act of euthanizing an animal, as Gillmore states. Animals are sometimes turned in to her facility under the guise of being ‘too aggressive” when the animal is actually suffering from a form of cancer or other illness.
“[People] don’t want to pay that bill or they don’t want the guilt of euthanizing it,” Gillmore said. “Euthanizing an animal is probably the most humane thing you could do rather than keeping it alive with cancer all over its body and the masses hanging from it.”
A real live example that Gillmore provides is from when two senior basset hounds, who are sisters, were turned in after their owners could not care for them any longer. Gillmore prefers the two dogs to be adopted together instead of separately.
“One of them came in with a mass that was hanging down to the floor and they turned her in like that. That mass did not happen overnight,” Gillmore said. “Back in the day, that animal would’ve been euthanized.”
After the dog was taken to the on-site medical wing, the doctor there said they would work on removing the mass from the dog’s neck.
“For the first time in years, that animal doesn’t have this big thing hanging from it. It’s got a new lease on life,” Gillmore added. “[The mass] was not cancerous. Now, that dog is as good as gold. All it’s got is a little scar and it can be adopted.”
Not every animal in the Havasu-based shelter comes from the area, some animals are brought in by neighboring and distant communities. Gillmore names Parker, Kingman, Maricopa county, the White Mountains and New Mexico as areas where she receives animals from.
“A lot of them are not spayed or neutered when they get here. We spay and neuter them,” Gillmore said. “We have a very, very high adoption rate here. If I can save animals, that’s my job. I’m the voice of the animals and somebody has to speak for them.”
The on-site veterinarian has to approve which animals are suitable to be walked by the staff. Animals that are housed in the medical unit or in quarantine are not allowed to be walked.
“This is not a dog pound. We are an animal care facility. Our animals are our guests. They come first,” Gillmore said. “They are air-conditioned, they’re fed well, they have beds. Every adoptable animal is walked every day through this facility.”
After the completion of WAHS’s newest facility in May of 2019, Gillmore says that her shelter is state-of-the-art for the state of Arizona and for the United States. The facility took two years to complete and is housed in the former Bureau of Land Management building. Funds for construction were made through community donors which accounted for $2.5 million of the total cost. Another $1 million was added by WAHS for an overall total of $3.5 million.
“Our community built this shelter. The taxpayer’s money did not build this shelter,” Gillmore stated. “When we get money from the city, it is only for the care of strays that are brought in by animal control.”
The animal control division of the police department has 24 hour access to the facility which allows them to bring in stray animals any hour of the night. Gillmore advises the local community to be more proactive when turning in an animal since animal control charges owners for having pets who are not vaccinated, spayed or neutered.
“The good thing about the public bringing in a stray is if animal control brings in a stray, it’s more expensive for the owner,” Gillmore said. “When the city brings in the strays, the money that we collect from the owner doesn’t go to us, it goes back to the city.”
When animals are brought in by the public, any fees that are paid by the owner for vaccinations, spays or neuters are used for funding the nonprofit.
For the span of May 18 to June 14, animal control brought in 16 stray animals while the public turned in 12, Gillmore states. For surrenders, the total amount was 72 animals while the number of total adoptions was 69. Animals who were dead on arrival accounted for 12.
“Dead on arrival is when animal control will bring in dead dogs during the night that have been run over by cars, coyotes have chewed them up, that kind of thing,” Gillmore said. “Last month, our total intake was 167 animals. That’s a lot of animals.”
The amount of animals that were returned to their owners added up to 15. Gillmore adds that she microchips all animals that are adopted from their facility because it makes reunification an easier process. If an animal who is turned in is classified as “tagged” then this means there is a form of identification present on the animal.
“It could be a collar, it could be a bow in its hair, it could be painted toenails,” Gillmore described. “That’s a form of identification for somebody to identify their animal.”
Animals marked as “tagged” have five days to be claimed by their owners. After five days have passed, the animal is then owned by the shelter, Gillmore states.
“If they have no form of identification, they have three days to come and get their animal. If they don’t come and claim it, it’s now my animal,” Gillmore said. “That’s how we get the majority of our animals.”
The average amount of animals housed at the facility varies from 100 to 150, Gillmore adds.
“Last month, we transferred 65 animals from other shelters and adopted most of them out,” Gillmore said. “After a holiday like Memorial Day, a lot of animals are brought in, like strays.”
Dogs that become frightened by fireworks and escape out of their yard can find their way to being dropped off at WAHS. Out-of-towners who travel with their pets account for another portion of animals who are turned over to the shelter.
“We’re busiest in winter because of all the snowbirds that come in. They live in the desert in their trailers and they open their door and there goes the dog in the desert,” Gillmore said. “We’re way busier in the winter than we are in the summer.”
Due to the intense heat Havasu experiences, Gillmore says the nonprofit does not hold many events during this time of the year. Through their partnership with the local Petsmart, WAHS will oftentimes host adoption events with them if they have enough space.
“We have a wonderful partnership with Petsmart. We have a lot of cats that go down there and are put into their kennels and they adopt them out,” Gillmore continued. “They collect the money and give the money to us. It’s good because it helps their adoption rates down there as well.”
One of WAHS’s more popular events is their annual Top Hats and Tails which usually focuses on a special needs animal that can be adopted by attendees. This year, their fundraiser raised $150,000 in one night with $38,500 going towards a new funding program, Kaeli’s Kritters. The new program was created by London Bridge Resort’s owner, Tom Flatley, who personally donated $10,000 at the event.
“That’s going to be for special needs animals that come into us. Even though these animals are coming to us, I still have to pay a doctor, a pharmacy and techs,” Gillmore stated. “We’ve started this new fund which is to cover those bills.”
Other fundraisers include a bowling event and a duck derby which features thousands of rubber ducks floating down the Bridgewater Channel in races. Gillmore says the duck derby is a family-friendly event that more members of the community can participate in. The derby is preceded by a costume-themed dinner that is held around the time of Halloween.
“People can come to the duck derby dinner because it’s less expensive than [Top Hats and Tails],” Gillmore added. “We constantly have to have events because we have to raise money to keep us open.”
WAHS connects the community to the animals that are housed at their facility in a few ways. Volunteers over the age of 18 can fill out an application to help with cleaning of the kennels, walking the animals, participating at Petsmart adoption events and various other tasks.
“We have a volunteer orientation meeting and we try to do it every other month,” Gillmore said. “A shelter cannot exist without its volunteers.”
With the facility’s conference room that doubles as a classroom, the nonprofit is able to host college students who are studying to become veterinarians or veterinary technicians. The close proximity the classroom provides to the on-site clinic gives students hands-on experience. Dr. Rayeann Solano, one of the clinic’s veterinarians, lends her knowledge to the students while working alongside them.
“We bring in students from Midwestern University and they do their externships with us,” Gillmore said. “Dr. Solano trains them as their medical director. They learn how to do spays and neuters under her guidance.”
The presence of the on-site clinic adds to the services that pet owners in Havasu can receive. Gillmore speaks of a recent vaccination clinic she held for pets in the area. The clinic was conducted as a drive-thru which allowed pet owners to safely stay inside of their own cars while their pets were vaccinated.
“The vet techs got the animals out of the car and the doctor vaccinated them. It was very organized and they moved through quickly,” Gillmore said. “Two hundred animals were vaccinated for next to nothing. We saved the public a lot of money.”
Due to the demand for veterinarian care in Havasu, this led Gillmore to create another option for pet owners in the city.
“We are not trying to undermine the other clinics. We needed to open up a clinic,” Gillmore said. “Not only for the care of our animals on the shelter medicine side but also for the public side for our community.”
The compassion that Gillmore and her employees have for the animals in their care makes their job worthwhile and meaningful.
“We’ve noticed that a lot of people will bring their animals here for us to euthanize them through our clinic because of the compassion and the care that we have for the animals here,” Gillmore said.
Volunteers are known to return to WAHS when one of the animals in the shelter goes up for adoption. Gillmore states that the volunteers come back to say their goodbyes.
“We cry when we say goodbye to our animals. We become so emotionally involved with them,” Gillmore said. “This is an extremely emotional job.”
The condition that some animals arrive upon being surrendered leave Gillmore speechless. Animals who have been abused in some way are often turned over to the shelter.
“We are here for the protection of the other animals,” Gillmore said. “I am so proud of this organization because we will do whatever we can. We are not here to judge.”
Western Arizona Humane Society’s kennel hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The veterinary clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit their website at westernarizonahumane.org or call (928) 855-5083.
