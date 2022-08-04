Western Welcome Club of Arizona

Western Welcome Club of Arizona is a philanthropic nonprofit organization that has served the Lake Havasu City community for the last 51 years. Members Murine Gray and Sandy Shaw (right) are shown presenting a check for $1000 to New Horizons Center’s Adult Day Program Director Kyla Diaz (center).

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

For the last 51 years, Western Welcome Club of Arizona has supported the Lake Havasu City community through their philanthropic mission to provide for those who have a need.

What started out as a welcoming club that introduced new residents to the surrounding businesses in their community developed into lending more support through charitable contributions to other local organizations.

