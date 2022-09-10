It was a wet and cool August this year - at least by Lake Havasu City’s standards. Although local rains in the region have a relatively minimal impact on the Colorado River system as a whole, the weather last month does appear to have helped Havasu reduce its water use during one of the hottest months of the year by roughly a million gallons per day.
According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Lake Havasu City received a total of 2.01 inches of rain last month which is more than four times the amount of rainfall the city received over the previous five Augusts, combined. In fact, Havasu’s average rainfall for the entire monsoon season from June through September is just 1.31 inches. Meanwhile the mean temperature in Havasu — calculated by averaging the highest and lowest temperatures recorded each day - was also at a five-year low of 93.6 degrees.
July and August are the two warmest months of the year in Havasu and, according to the city’s 2020 Water Conservation Plan, they are also the two months when Havasu residents, businesses, and the city itself use the most water each year. Based on data from 2015 to 2018, Lake Havasu City diverts about 65% more water from the Colorado River in August than it does in February, which is consistently the lowest month for water use in Havasu.
But in 2022 Havasu had one of its coolest and wettest Augusts in several years. In turn, Lake Havasu City’s water use was also the lowest it has been in August during that time.
According to city records, Havasu used 12.30 million gallons of water per day this August, which is about 810,000 gallons per day less than Havasu’s daily average in August 2021. The city reports between 13.61 and 14.37 million gallons of water per day were used in August from 2018 to 2020.
For comparison, the rainfall in June and July this year was much closer to the norm over the past five years, and the city’s daily water use was comparable to its past use during those months. The city reports 13.34 million gallons of water were used per day this June, which is 260,000 per day less than in 2021, but between 700,000 and 1.2 million gallons per day more than in June from 2018 to 2020. Similarly, Havasu used 14.02 million gallons per day this July which is 230,000 less than it used in July 2021, but between 300,000 and 1 million gallons per day more than Havasu used from 2018 through 2020.
Although some of the local rainfall does make its way into the Colorado River, rain in Havasu makes up a miniscule portion of the overall Colorado River system. The bulk of the water in the river comes from snowpack in the mountains of Utah, Western Colorado, and Southern Wyoming.
But those same local rains do reduce the need for irrigation, which in turn allows Havasu to leave more water in the river than it otherwise might.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.