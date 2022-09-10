Monsoon storms

Cars drive down Main Streets during one of the many monsoon storms last month.

 Today’s News-Herald file

It was a wet and cool August this year - at least by Lake Havasu City’s standards. Although local rains in the region have a relatively minimal impact on the Colorado River system as a whole, the weather last month does appear to have helped Havasu reduce its water use during one of the hottest months of the year by roughly a million gallons per day.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Lake Havasu City received a total of 2.01 inches of rain last month which is more than four times the amount of rainfall the city received over the previous five Augusts, combined. In fact, Havasu’s average rainfall for the entire monsoon season from June through September is just 1.31 inches. Meanwhile the mean temperature in Havasu — calculated by averaging the highest and lowest temperatures recorded each day - was also at a five-year low of 93.6 degrees.

