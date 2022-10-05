A wet monsoon season brought more than rain to Mohave County this year. It also appears to have brought some blood-sucking bugs – at least in some areas of the county.
According to Health Department Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer Mohave County began trapping mosquitoes in April and will likely continue through October or possibly even longer if there are still lots in the area.
“As long as the bugs are out there, we will probably continue testing,” she told the board of health last week.
Mohave Valley appears to be hosting the most mosquitoes this year. Scherzer said the county has observed enough mosquitos in their traps in Mohave Valley and received enough nuisance complaints to fog the area three times. She said that is actually fewer than the county typically does in that area, but each fogging has been over a larger area than normal.
“Most likely it’s because these rains that came through have opened up some additional breeding spots for the mosquitos up there.”
Meanwhile Kingman, which typically doesn’t attract many mosquitoes, has also seen an influx of them this year.
“It’s nothing alarming, but it’s worth it to go out there to set the traps this year in the Kingman area, whereas in past years we have hardly ever done a lot there,” Scherzer said.
But this year Lake Havasu City appears to be bucking the trend.
“They have seen lower numbers of mosquitos,” Scherzer told the board of health. “I can’t explain that. I don’t know why. But here in Havasu most of the traps we set are along the shore and the water. We have seen fewer mosquitos in those traps this year than in past years.”
While a mosquito bite can be painful, diseases mosquitoes can carry are generally worse. Scherzer said county tests of the mosquitos have so far not found any west nile virus this year, or any other disease. Scherzer said the last case of west nile virus in a human in Mohave County was in 2021 when there were three cases.
Other diseases mosquitos are known to carry have appeared in Mohave County less frequently, and are generally contracted outside the area. Scherzer said the last human case of zika in the county was in 2016, and was likely acquired in Central America. The last case of chikungunya in a human in Mohave County was in 2014 and was also likely acquired in Central America, as was the last case of dengue in 2015.
Scherzer said Mohave County doesn’t have the right type of mosquitoes for malaria to be a problem, but the last human case in the county was in 2019. She said that case was acquired in the Pacific Islands.
