It still early in the season, but wildflowers are just starting to peak out around Lake Havasu.
Dottie Holman with the Lake Havasu City Master Gardeners said rain is the determining factor when it comes to wildflowers. But the rains that fell last week will have less of an impact on wildflower blooms than the rain that fell a couple of months ago. Holman said a wet winter, particularly in November and December, is important for a vigorous bloom.
“Usually the wildflowers are at their premium around March,” Holman said. “They came out early because we had early rain in January and December. That is why you are seeing the scorpion weed coming up earlier than it usually is.”
Cactus blooms are also starting to show around Lake Havasu. Holman said cactus typically bloom during roughly the same timeframe as wildflowers, but they are not dependent upon the amount of rain received – cactus tend to bloom regardless.
Holman said scorpion weed and lupine are usually the first sign that wildflowers are on their way to Havasu.
“From there you are going to have your mallows, desert marigolds and black-headed daisies,” she said. “They will go for, I would say, not more than a month. You will usually see everything come up and everything will look beautiful on (State Route) 95 with the lupine, then by the end of the month it is all looking pretty sad.”
Andrew Brischke, the Agricuture Natural Resources Interim Mohave County Director with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Kingman, said wildflower blooms are effected by a variety of factors, and can be difficult to predict.
“A lot of it is a combination of the timing of the precipitation, the frequency, the intensity – all those factors have to come together,” Brischke said. “Then temperatures have to be right at the right time, too. Particularly for those cool-season annuals to germinate and go on. So if there is a way to predict it, I am not the one doing it. But I would expect a pretty good flush of wildflowers this season.”
Brischke said typically flowers start to bloom at lower elevations a little sooner due to warmer temperatures at those elevations. Brischke also suggested searching for wildflowers in areas that have water.
Holman said wildflowers also tend to prefer areas without much traffic.
“Wildflowers will come up where there hasn’t been any disturbance of human beings,” she said. “They are a seed, so if they are trampled they may not come up. So you really want to find a place that is really natural and you don’t have people walking all over the plants.”
Holman said one of her favorite places to view wildflowers locally is the Lake Havasu City Airport, especially some of the nearby drainage ditches. She also mentioned the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge as another low-traffic area that usually produces a solid spring bloom.
Local photographer Susan Stocker said one of her favorite places to photograph wildflowers around Lake Havasu is the Castle Rock area, where a wide variety of flowers are already in bloom. Stocker said flowers are also starting to pop up around Mesquite Bay, especially to the south side of the pier.
