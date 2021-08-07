Lake Havasu City residents see the city as a great place to retire, they rate the neighborliness of fellow residents as about average, and believe that access to affordable high speed internet is poor, according to the results of a community survey distributed in Havasu this spring.
Those are just a few of the opinions indicated by the 1,699 Havasu residents who filled out the National Community Survey in March. The survey asked residents a wide variety of questions about living in Havasu, the quality of the services and businesses, recreational and employment opportunities and much more.
The survey focuses on 10 broad categories including livability, the economy, community design, utilities, safety, the natural environment, parks and recreation, health and wellness, education, arts and culture, and inclusivity and engagement. The survey asks standardized questions in each category that allow Havasu to compare the responses from its residents to the responses received by communities nationwide.
For the most part, Lake Havasu City’s scores were roughly in line with the national average of communities that have taken this survey. But there were also several outliers such as 87% of responses rating Havasu as a good or excellent place to retire. That was the 21st highest rating out of 351 communities that asked the question nationwide – placing it in the 94th percentile. On the other end of the spectrum, access to quality affordable internet scored in the bottom 1 percent after just 14% rated it as good or excellent – dead last out of the 63 communities that asked that question.
The percentile indicates the percentage of communities who scored lower than Havasu on the same question in the National Community Survey.
Personalized questions
Lake Havasu City was also able to select three questions for the survey that are unique to the city. The survey asked about residents’ appetite for paying more taxes to increase city services, how Havasu should deal with code enforcement issues, and asked about residents’ desire for a second bridge over Bridgewater Channel.
Only 10% of people said they are willing to pay more city taxes to receive more city services, but only 22% of people said they feel that they already pay too much for the city services received. The remaining 68% of residents said they need more information in order to provide an accurate opinion.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he thought those responses perfectly encapsulate Havasu.
“When you have a question about if you want to raise taxes, of course the answer is no,” Sheehy said. “But in true Lake Havasu City style 68% said, ‘Hey, tell me more. What is it going to mean for our community?’ That is really what makes Lake Havasu City so special, is that pioneering spirit that this is our community and we are collectively going to make it a better place.”
According to the survey, 67% of residents supported a second bridge over Bridgewater Channel, while 33% of residents were opposed.
“They definitely want to see a second access point onto the island moving forward,” Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski told the council.
As for code enforcement, 61% of those surveyed agreed that code enforcement should be proactive, while 39% said it should be reactive. Lake Havasu City’s code enforcement approach is currently reactive – meaning that it responds to complaints of code violations but does not actively seek them out. In a separate part of the survey, Havasu’s code enforcement was rated good or excellent by 33% of those surveyed, which puts Lake Havasu City in the 15th percentile out of all the communities surveyed nationally.
Highlights and national comparisons
The quality of life section of the survey provided some of Havasu’s highest scores. In addition to rating Havasu highly as a place to retire, 94% of respondents said Havasu is a good or excellent place to visit – placing it in the 93rd percentile nationally. Meanwhile, 84% of respondents said Lake Havasu City is a good or excellent place to live, but that only put the city in the 38th percentile nationwide.
Havasu scored significantly lower as a place to work and raise a family, however. Just 37% said Havasu is a good or excellent place to work – putting it in the 8th percentile – with 62% saying it is a good or excellent place to raise a child, which is in the 15th percentile nationwide.
The survey also asked residents to rate the level of services provided by all levels of government. In Havasu, respondents tended to have a more favorable view of the services provided by more localized government entities.
Lake Havasu City’s services were rated as good or excellent by 68% of respondents, placing it in the 30th percentile nationwide. Mohave County received 60% good or excellent responses, 42% of responses rated services provided by the State of Arizona as good or excellent, while just 29% thought the Federal Government provides good or excellent services.
The Federal Government received higher marks for its services from all but four of the 261 communities that asked that question nationwide.
Lake Havasu City’s image or reputation was rated as good or excellent by 74% of respondents which placed it in the 41st percentile nationwide. About 55% of residents rated the city as honest (36th percentile) and 53% agreed the city government generally acts in the best interest of the community (32nd percentile). Overall confidence in city government was split right down the middle with 50% rating Havasu as good or excellent, and the other 50% rating it fair or poor – putting the city in the 36th percentile nationally.
The highest rated service Lake Havasu City provides is fire service, which was rated as good or excellent by 91% of respondents (46th percentile), followed by city parks at 87% (75th percentile) and police services with 84% rating them good or excellent (58th percentile).
Land use, planning, and zoning was rated as good or excellent by 37% of respondents which put it in the 21 percentile nationally, while 43% rated the drinking water as good or excellent – putting it in the 4th percentile.
Overall safety and the quality of the natural environment were both rated as good or excellent by 85% of those surveyed, which put Havasu in the 48th percentile and 60th percentile respectively.
About the survey
Lake Havasu City mailed the National Community Survey, a standardized survey developed by Polco’s National Research Center, to a total of 8,000 randomly-selected households in March. The report says 6% of surveys were returned due to the household being vacant. Of those received, a total of 1,699 were completed and returned for a response rate of 22%. Kozlowski said Havasu’s response rate was better than the national average for this survey. In the end, Polco’s analysis of the results states that there is a 2% margin of error for each of the percentages reported.
Of the nearly 1,700 surveys that were completed, 88% were from full-time residents who live in Havasu at least 10 months out of the year, 87% owned a home in Havasu, and 82% were 55 years or older.
Sheehy said the survey results will provide a baseline for city officials as they make decisions in the future.
“There are definitely a lot of great things we can take away from this survey,” Kozlowski said. “Lake Havasu City is definitely a desirable place to live, our customer service at the city is very well received and scored very well in comparison to other communities nationwide, and Lake Havasu City has great parks and open spaces.”
Full results of the survey are available online at https://tinyurl.com/w2br64b6.
Highest and lowest survey ratings compared to national responses
Highest ratings
Good or excellent rating Rank Number of communities* National percentile**
- As a place to retire 87% 21 350 94
- As a place to visit 94% 15 292 93
- Garbage collection 90% 35 322 89
- Air quality 89% 34 259 84
- Recreational opportunities 81% 43 292 84
Lowest ratings
Good or excellent rating Rank Number of communities* National percentile**
- Affordable high speed internet access 14% 63 63 1
- Transit services 9% 237 242 2
- Services from Federal Government 29% 257 261 2
- Street lighting 39% 315 324 3
- Drinking water 43% 280 289 4
* The total number of communities where a similar survey question was asked.
** Percentile indicates the percentage of communities that scored lower than Lake Havasu City on the same question.
