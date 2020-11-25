Lake Havasu City offices are closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Police and Fire Department services remain in operation.

Administrative offices and the Aquatic Center are closed. All City offices resume normal schedules on Monday. Trash and recycling services for Thursday are collected on Friday. And trash and recycling services for Friday are collected on Saturday.

— Today’s News-Herald

Thanksgiving store hours

Smith’s: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bashas’: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Food City: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Albertsons: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Safeway: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walmart: Closed

JC Penney: closed

Ross: Closed

Dillard’s: Closed

Petsmart: Closed

Bealle’s: Closed

Walgreens: closed

CVS Pharmacy: 10 a.m. –

6 p.m.

