As the state rings in the new year, Arizona’s Drought Contingency Plan will kick in starting New Year’s Day, which was designed to protect the Colorado River through conservation and water use reductions.
But what does that mean for Lake Havasu City residents? Not much, according to City Manager Jess Knudson. While he stresses that it is “vitally important” that water users continue to take water conservation seriously, he says residents shouldn’t notice much of a change once the DCP officially goes into effect.
“The DCP established water policy for the long-term and ensures Lake Havasu City and the region has an adequate water supply for the foreseeable future, which allows us to grow responsibly,” Knudson said. “Residents in Lake Havasu City will not see a difference when the DCP goes into effect and can rest assured that water will continue to flow to our homes and businesses.”
The city’s recommended water conservation practices are outlined in Havasu’s 2020 Water Conservation Plan, which can be viewed online at lhcaz.gov.
Among other conservation measures, the plan calls for the increased use and management of treated wastewater.
The Lower Basin DCP involves Arizona, Nevada, and California. An additional agreement connects that plan to the Upper Basin DCP, which involves New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. An agreement between the U.S. and Mexico was also formed — all in an effort to protect our desert’s most precious resource. The Colorado River is vital to more than 40 million people in the west.
According to the Drought Contingency Plan, Arizona surrendered 7 percent of its annual allotment of Colorado River water, with Nevada surrendering about 3 percent of its share. Cultural resources were also taken into account when deciding how much water each state would be asked to surrender.
The plan was signed into law on April 16 by President Trump and is scheduled to start when 2020 begins.
