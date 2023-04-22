If you have been scammed out of money or your personal information, report the crime to your local police immediately and ask them to issue a police report about the theft.

Additionally, filing a complaint with the FTC and its more than 2,800 law enforcement partners helps them detect patterns of fraud and abuse, which may lead to investigations and stopping unfair business practices.

