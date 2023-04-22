If you have been scammed out of money or your personal information, report the crime to your local police immediately and ask them to issue a police report about the theft.
Additionally, filing a complaint with the FTC and its more than 2,800 law enforcement partners helps them detect patterns of fraud and abuse, which may lead to investigations and stopping unfair business practices.
•The FTC’s IdentityTheft.gov can help you report and recover from identity theft with a recovery plan.
• ReportFraud.ftc.gov shares your report with law enforcement and helps you determine how to protect yourself.
• File a consumer fraud complaint with the Arizona Attorney General at consumerinfo@azag.gov.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which investigates violations of the consumer fraud act in the state, wants to keep Arizonans from falling victim to unscrupulous scammers.
But if you have been victimized — or believe you are the target of fraudulent activity — contact the AG’s Office by filing a consumer complaint.
Complaints may be submitted online at www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer, email a printed and completed form to consumerinfo@azag.gov, fax it to 602-542-4579 or mail it to the AG’s office in either Phoenix (2005 N. Central Ave.) or Tucson (400 W. Congress, South Building Suite 315).
While filing a complaint, the AG’s office asks residents to separate feelings from facts, present as many details as possible, in the order in which they happened, and enclose all copies of contracts, letters, advertisements, sales slips, receipts or other documents that may support the claim.
“Keep the originals for your files,” the AG’s office said.
“Your complain will be reviewed for possible violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act to determine if the business or individual has engaged in unlawful activity without our jurisdiction,” the AG’s office said in outlining the procedure for filing and investigating reports. “With your permission, we will contact the company or individual named in your complaint for their response. Complaints and investigations with the office are confidential and cannot be disclosed to the general public.”
The AG’s Office cannot offer legal advice on the matter but does recommend contacting a lawyer referral service or use the State Bar Association website, www.azbar.org/FindaLawyer.
“If your claim is less than $10,000, you may be able to file a suit in justice court,” the AG’s Office said. ‘The small claims court handles claims that do not exceed $2,500.”
Scams also may be reported to local law enforcement agencies, although they may not have jurisdiction to pursue prosecution. The agencies can, however, share information and warn consumers about prevalent scam attempts in the area.
The FTC reminds consumers that any real prizes are free. If you have to pay — no matter what they say the payment is for, including “taxes,” “shipping and handling charges,” “legal fees” or “processing charges” — to get your prize, it is a scam.
Also, if they ask you to pay by wiring money, sending cash, or paying with gift cards or cryptocurrency to get your prize, don’t do it. Scammers use these payments because it’s hard to track who the money went to. And it’s almost impossible to get your money back.
If they tell you paying increases your odds of winning, it is a scam.
What to do if you’ve paid a scammer: If you paid someone you think is a scammer or gave them your personal information, access to your computer or phone, here’s what to do, according to the FTC:
If you paid by credit card, contact the company or bank that issued the card. Tell them it was a fraudulent charge and ask them to reverse the transaction and give you your money back. If the scammer made an unauthorized transfer from your bank account, contact your bank and tell them it was an unauthorized debit or withdrawal and ask them to reverse the transaction and give you your money back.
If you paid by gift card, contact the company that issued the gift card. Tell them it was used in a scam and ask them to refund your money. Keep the gift card itself and the gift card receipt.
If you paid with cryptocurrency, they are typically not reversible. Once you pay with cryptocurrency, you can only get your money back if the person you paid sends it back. But contact the company you used to send the money and tell them it was a fraudulent transaction. Ask them to reverse the transaction if possible.
If you sent cash by U.S. mail, contact the U.S. Postal inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and ask them to intercept the package. If you used a different delivery service, contact them as soon as possible. If you paid a scammer, your money may be gone already. No matter how you paid, it’s worth asking the company you used to send the money back or if there is a way to get it back.
