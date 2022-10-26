With a fun-filled holiday weekend approaching Lake Havasu City, residents are preparing for the traditional celebration that honors the town’s iconic London Bridge.
This Saturday marks the 51st year for the annual London Bridge Days Parade that features various members of the community as well as outside groups and organizations. London Bridge Days Parade Chairperson Joe Tobin says the yearly event helps bring the city together to pay homage to Havasu’s most remarkable landmark. Take a look below to read what Saturday’s celebration will entail:
The theme for this year’s parade is “Life is Better at the Lake,” which allows float participants to use their creativity to craft their beach-themed floats. According to the London Bridge Days Parade’s website, floats will be judged on “their creative interpretation of this theme, celebrating our city, the lake and our beach life.”
Spectators should expect to see an overflow of items relating to the lake lifestyle that encompasses Havasu on a daily basis. From water gear to beach essentials, Saturday’s floats will showcase what it means to live life at the lake.
Musical stylings will once again be provided by the Gadsden Elementary School District Marching Band. The enthusiastic band hails from San Luis, Ariz. and has entertained spectators at the parade for years on end. Aside from performing in Havasu, the band has gained national attention with its parade performances in Phoenix, Hollywood, San Diego and London.
In addition to the feet-thumping tunes, spectators can see a number of steeds for this year’s parade. Tobin says the horses will make their grand appearance during the two-hour event.as part of the U.S. Border Control’s equestrian unit.
Arrive Early to Beat the Crowd
Although Saturday’s parade is set to begin at 10 a.m., Tobin advises that spectators arrive early to secure a spot on McCulloch Boulevard. Spectators can show up as early as 8:30 a.m. to take advantage of the ample space available.
Spectators can fill in on the sidewalks and empty parking lots between Acoma Boulevard and Capri Boulevard. Sitting and standing space will become more limited as time draws near to the parade. Onlookers should plan on arriving early to deter the large 1500-plus crowd that is expected to attend.
Animal-lovers should plan on alternative accommodations for their pets ahead of the weekend parade. Although animals will be involved in the show, Tobin encourages spectators to leave their furry friends at home.
Pets that are on the sideline risk being exposed to loud noises during the parade. The loud sirens from the parade’s public service entrants can startle pets, so onlookers should consider keeping any pets homebound.
Bring Your Own Snacks and Seating
If dining at one of the many downtown establishments doesn’t appeal to spectators, bringing meals from home will do the trick. Since the parade is expected to last from 10 a.m. to noon, spectators should pack plenty of food and water to last.
Due to the lack of public sitting areas, spectators can opt to pack their own seating. Whether it’s a stroller and wagon for kids or camp chairs and truck beds, comfortable seating will make for a more memorable time at the parade.
Anyone who is interested in helping with future parades can contact the parade’s committee. Suggestions for how the parade can be improved are also encouraged from community members.
“The London Bridge Days Parade Committee would like to thank Lake Havasu City and the Anderson Auto Group for their donations as well as the private citizens who have made contributions,” Tobin said. “Without them, this event would not be possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.