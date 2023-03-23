Troop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show

This year’s 5th Annual Troop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show begins on Saturday at 9 a.m.

 Today’s News-Herald file

As a yearly tradition that is marking its fifth year, the Troop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show brings the community together to support military personnel during their overseas deployments.

Men and women serving the country have been receiving care packages from members of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 81 since 2005. The car show was created as a way to offset the costs of shipping, which can range from $600 to $800, auxiliary Vice President Vicki Hart says.

