As a yearly tradition that is marking its fifth year, the Troop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show brings the community together to support military personnel during their overseas deployments.
Men and women serving the country have been receiving care packages from members of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 81 since 2005. The car show was created as a way to offset the costs of shipping, which can range from $600 to $800, auxiliary Vice President Vicki Hart says.
Although the show was started six years ago, Hart says this Saturday marks the event’s fifth year of operating since no show was held in 2020.
With no limitations or restrictions on who can enter into the show, Hart says that car club members have enjoyed participating in the annual event. Having an estimated number of 300 cars for this Saturday, attendees will see a wide range of vehicles that span throughout the years.
Near the end of the day, Hart says that over 40 awards will be given out to participants based on the ages of their vehicles.
The last day to register for the show is on Saturday and will cost participants $50. Those who register by Friday will pay a $40 fee for early registration. Applications can be picked up from the American Legion located at 181 Paseo Del Sol.
Saturday’s show will open to spectators beginning at 9 a.m. and will continue until the awards ceremony at 3 p.m.
During the show, attendees will be treated to live music and chances to win one of the 60-plus raffle baskets on hand. A 50/50 drawing will also allow spectators to win a cash prize, which Hart says totaled to over $2,000 during last year’s event.
Other members of the American Legion Post 81 will provide refreshments throughout the day, including coffee, donuts and breakfast burritos. The food items can be purchased for a small fee with lunch options available later in the day.
As part of the care package program spearheaded by the members of the auxiliary, Hart says her group can send anywhere from 20 to 50 packages in a given month.
“No one is turned down,” Hart said. “If we get a name, they go on our list until they let us know they’re headed home.”
Servicemembers who are recommended to the auxiliary do not have to reside in Lake Havasu City, Hart continues. Once a person is deployed, the auxiliary receives their address and begins sending them a care package until the person makes a request to end the services.
Packages typically include necessities, such as non-perishable snacks, personal hygiene items and small musical instruments, like harmonicas. For deployed women, Hart adds that the auxiliary will include additional feminine hygiene products in their packages.
Spectators who bring in donation items will receive complementary raffle tickets during Saturday’s show. Hart says that donations can also be dropped off to the American Legion during their hours of operation.
The Troop Box Convoy 5th Annual Car and Bike Show will be located in the London Bridge Plaza Parking Lot, which is located behind the American Legion Post 81 at 181 Paseo Del Sol.
For more information, contact Vicki Hart at 928-230-9161.
