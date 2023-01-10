This week, a line of Volkswagen buses from all over the country started their voyage to Lake Havasu City for the 26th annual Buses by the Bridge – the event where spectators can indulge in a delightful daily itinerary. From children’s games and live music to cornhole competitions, there is a variety of activities for spectators to choose from during the four-day VW campout event.
Buses by the Bridge has created an environment over the years that invites residents to immerse themselves in the culture developed by the VW bus community. Attendees of the event can visit with countrywide travelers and speak with enthusiasts about their life aboard their buses. Many styles and conversions of VW buses will also be present this weekend for all to see.
Beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. and lasting until Sunday afternoon, Buses by the Bridge welcomes the diverse community of VW enthusiasts and travelers to convene in the city that started it all in 1991. Since the creation of the event over 30 years ago – and a revival after a short hiatus – hundreds of buses have journeyed to Havasu to partake in the weekend-long activities.
Take a look at the highlights below to plan your weekend accordingly.
Taking place at Windsor 4 at Lake Havasu State Park, over 600 VW buses and their owners will fill in spaces beginning on Thursday morning. A section of the area is restricted to only VW buses to ensure each traveler receives their spot. VW buses remaining overnight pay $70 on Thursday, $60 on Friday and $50 on Saturday.
For those arriving with a RV, trailer or tow vehicle, a separate parking lot is open to accommodate these travelers. No hook-ups are included with this parking option and prices decrease each consecutive day. Starting on Thursday, parking for a single RV with no attachment is $70 and lowers to $50 on Saturday. Additional fees apply to RVs with trailers.
Guests are not permitted to stay overnight in the general parking area and must purchase passes for the overflow parking lot if they plan on staying later.
Remaining at a low price for spectators is the entry fee, which is $5 for ages 18 and above. Children who are 17 years old and younger attend for free. Parking for guests is also complimentary for those not needing to stay overnight at the park.
The weekend pass, which is the $5 fee, enables guests to attend Buses by the Bridge throughout the course of the event.
After the gates open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, bus enthusiasts can pile into the park to begin a weekend of enjoyment. Once the buses make it to their camping area, spectators can peruse the hundreds of vehicles in attendance. VW buses from Oregon, Florida – and even Mexico – will be displayed for event-goers.
On Friday at 10 a.m., raffle and t-shirt sales will begin. Later that afternoon, interested parties can try their hand at a lantern workshop hosted by the VW bus enthusiast group, West Coast Bays. A lantern walk scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. will bring attendees together for an evening gathering on the beach.
Havasu-based rock band Diesel Kentrucky will close the night out on Friday with their 7 p.m. performance following the lantern walk.
On Saturday, a planned bike ride beginning at 8:30 a.m. will bring riders to the Tinnell Memorial Skate Park on Rotary Park’s south end. Back at the state park, registration for the day’s cornhole tournament begins at 9 a.m. with a limit of 32 teams. The tournament kicks off later in the day at 1 p.m. once sign-ups are complete.
More activities geared towards the event’s younger audience begin at 9:30 a.m. with a freestyle BMX performance by Mat Olson. At 10 a.m., bounce houses for children will open followed by a children’s coloring contest at 11 a.m. A special children’s raffle will take place afterwards starting at noon.
An evening music performance by local band The 64s will start at 7 p.m. and feature their signature style of rock and alternative cover songs.
The weekend festivities will conclude on Sunday for all travelers and attendees. The morning starts off with a 7 a.m. breakfast planned by Havasu’s Boy Scout Troop 55. Awards will be distributed to VW bus enthusiasts beginning at 10 a.m. with the last raffle of the event happening afterwards.
Per the event’s rules, glass containers must remain inside vehicles at all times. All pets, not limited to dogs, are required to be on a leash of at least six feet.
Campers wanting to start a campfire must do so in a fire pit that is raised. Fires are not permitted on any surfaces containing grass or asphalt. Campers are reminded to not place ashes from their fires into the on-site trash cans. Members of the local Boy Scout troop will collect ashes once fires are out.
A quiet time will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day of the event. Event hosts also have restrictions in place that do not allow motorized bikes or scooters of any kind during the four-day weekend.
For more information on the 26th annual Buses by the Bridge, visit their website at busesbythebridge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.