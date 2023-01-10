Buses by the Bridge

The 26th annual Buses by the Bridge runs from Thursday morning to Sunday afternoon and features over 600 VW buses at Lake Havasu State Park.

 Today’s News-Herald file

This week, a line of Volkswagen buses from all over the country started their voyage to Lake Havasu City for the 26th annual Buses by the Bridge – the event where spectators can indulge in a delightful daily itinerary. From children’s games and live music to cornhole competitions, there is a variety of activities for spectators to choose from during the four-day VW campout event.

Buses by the Bridge has created an environment over the years that invites residents to immerse themselves in the culture developed by the VW bus community. Attendees of the event can visit with countrywide travelers and speak with enthusiasts about their life aboard their buses. Many styles and conversions of VW buses will also be present this weekend for all to see.

