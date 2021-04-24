Downtown Catalyst
The proposed CIP budgets $1 million for the Downtown Catalyst, all in FY2021-22. The Downtown Catalyst project was awarded half of the $2 million prize money Havasu won from its runner up finish in the America’s Best Communities competition back in 2017. Mayor Cal Sheehy said during the CIP work session on Thursday that the catalyst project was envisioned as a public-private partnership that would be located on the city-owned lot at Quiero and Main Street – commonly called Springberg-McAndrew Park.
Sheehy noted that no private investors have come forward, but the city has started looking into developing the public gathering spaces envisioned in the project.
Public Works Director Greg Froslie said the city interviewed two potential architects to design the catalyst project earlier this week, and city staff will meet to discuss which firm to start negotiating a contract with today.
Lights on London Bridge
The London Bridge has been in Lake Havasu City for 50 years in October, and the lights that illuminate it are also that old. Next fiscal year the proposed CIP sets aside $300,000 to replace the lights with LED lights with a so-called Smart Control Device.
“We are looking at replacing those lights and adding some new technology that would give us some availability to change the colors and something with a little more pizazz – if you will,” Froslie.
Froslie said the city’s goal is to complete the project in time for the London Bridge’s big 50th anniversary celebration in October.
Municipal Courthouse
The City Council decided to purchase the former Havasu Fitness property at 92 Acoma Boulevard with the plan to turn it into a municipal courthouse last year. Now the CIP calls for the necessary modifications to the building to turn it from a gym into a courthouse.
The CIP plans to spend a total of $1.7 million to finish the designs and complete the renovations in FY2021-22.
In last year’s CIP the council set aside a total of $7 million for a new courthouse. At that time the council expected to build the courthouse on its existing city hall campus with construction expected at that time be begin in FY2022-23 and take two years to complete.
But those plans changed quickly when the property right next to city hall became available. The council decided to purchase the facility for $3.3 million in August and also spent $60,000 on renovation designs last year. The property purchase and the renovations are expected to cost a combined $4.8 million.
Air conditioning at the Aquatic Center
The Aquatic Center was the focus of a formal facility assessment back in 2016-17, and the heating, ventilation , and air conditioning systems were identified as one of the community center’s most immediate needs.
Froslie said the city finally has money set aside to tackle what is expected to be a costly project totaling $2,250,000.
The current CIP has $50,000 set aside to design the HVAC improvements.
Froslie said city staff got a late start to that process, but he said they have selected an engineer and are currently negotiating a contract that will come to City Council for approval.
Once the designs are complete, the proposed CIP for next year calls for $2.2 million to install.
“The pool area is so humid it makes it miserable for the people who are not in the pool,” Froslie said. “So we are putting some new units on there to make that situation a little better.”
CHIP Drive Lift Station
Although plans for upgrades to the Chip Drive Lift Station’s electrical system haven’t appeared in Havasu’s past five-year spending plans, Froslie said it has become a pressing need over the past 12 months.
“We are experiencing some significant issues with the electrical systems actually starting on fire every once in a while,” Froslie said. “So we are putting band aids on it until we hopefully get this approved so we can upgrade the electrical on one of our major lift stations.”
The project is expected to cost $550,000, all in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
McCulloch Boulevard pavement rehab
The proposed CIP brings back a $1.2 million project to repave the Main Street portion of McCulloch Boulevard that was skipped over this year.
Froslie said Havasu had enough money to complete the project as scheduled, but the timing just didn’t work out last year.
“We were prepared to do that, however, with the pandemic and challenges that those shops were already facing with being closed we didn’t feel it was right to go in there and close down that street, for even a short period of time, when they were just starting to reopen,” Froslie said.
Although the project was pushed off this year, Froslie said it is a high priority, calling the current pavement “beyond repair.”
“There is no maintenance that we can even do on it to improve it. We are going to remove and replace it,” he said. “I think it will be a welcome improvement. I don’t know about you, but when I watch videos of all those beautiful car shows all I see are the cracks in the pavement. So hopefully we can make that improvement this year.”
Secondary water source
Havasu’s plans to bring a second water source online that is capable of filling 100 percent of the city’s needs kicked off during the current fiscal year and Froslie said the plan is to wrap up work in FY2021-22.
“By this time next year, maybe a little sooner, we will be pumping water to the treatment plants,” Froslie said.
Froslie said the project has been going according to plan, and the city actually expects to be able to produce more water with both of the new wells than they originally expected. Froslie said one of the wells has already been completely drilled, the casting installed, and testing is complete.
The proposed CIP budgets another $1.6 million to finish up designs and finish construction of the wells and corresponding pipes to transport the water to treatment plants. Including money spent last year, the total cost of the project would be $4,369,835.
Repave taxiway at airport
Designs were completed this year to rehabilitate and reconstruct the taxiway out at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport and the proposed CIP would wrap up the project with actual construction.
Although one of the more expensive projects in the CIP with a price tag of $8.5 million for construction in FY2021-22, Froslie told the City Council that the project is entirely funded through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Such large grants are not uncommon for the airport to receive. In the proposed CIP there are a total of $17,947,442 in projects at the airport over the next five years combined. But 84 percent of that will be paid for through FAA grants and another 8 percent will come from grants from the Arizona Department of Transportation. Lake Havasu City is expected to pay 8 percent, or about $1.4 million, on those projects over the next five years.
Transfer station for new bus system
Lake Havasu City is working towards unveiling a brand new transit system next fiscal year, and it hopes to start construction on a transit transfer station for the system.
The station will be located on Mesquite Avenue at the city-owned Pima Wash parking lot.
Havasu spend $38,896 on designs for the station, which is expected to include ADA accessible public bathrooms. The proposed CIP calls for $200,000 in FY 2021-22 to start construction, and another $200,000 the following year to complete it.
In all, the project is expected to cost $438,896 for both design and construction. Lake Havasu City will pay $102,217 of that, with the rest coming from federal grants.
Airport hangers
Froslie said the public works department requested $500,000 for new hangers at the airport, and the proposed CIP spreads out that request over the next two fiscal years starting with $250,000 in FY2021-22.
Froslie said there is high demand for hangers at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The idea is for the city to build hangers it could rent out.
The CIP projects that such hangers would pay for themselves in about 12 years, then would provide a positive revenue stream moving forward.
