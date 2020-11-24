Lake Havasu City offices are closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Police and Fire Department services remain in operation.
Administrative offices and the Aquatic Center are closed. All City offices resume normal schedules on Monday. Trash and recycling services for Thursday are collected on Friday. And trash and recycling services for Friday are collected on Saturday.
— Today’s News-Herald
Thanksgiving store hours
Smiths: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Bashas’: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Food City: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Albertsons: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Safeway: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Walmart: Closed
JC Penney: closed
Ross: Closed
Dillard’s: Closed
Petsmart: Closed
Bealle’s: Closed
Walgreens: closed
CVS Pharmacy: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.