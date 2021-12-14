A proposal to allow commercial parachuting and hot air balloons to take off and land within Lake Havasu City limits is starting the vetting process.
The Airport Advisory Board will hold a public hearing to talk about the proposal during its meeting Wednesday. The proposed change would create a permitting process through the city to allow commercial parachuting businesses and hot air balloon businesses to take off and land on public or private property — although helicopter tour businesses would still need to operate out of the airport.
City staff was directed to look into the portion of city code titled “Aircraft and parachute landings and take offs,” during the Sept. 14 City Council meeting after several citizens asked the council to consider allowing a pair of businesses that hope to be able to operate on the Island but are not currently allowed due to the ordinance. Currently city code bars all takeoffs and landings in any public or private property within city limits unless authorized by a special use permit. Otherwise, the code only allows medical and emergency helicopters along with military and National Guard personnel and aircraft to take off and land anywhere other than the airport.
The proposal put forward by city staff would allow such take off and landings for commercial activities involving parachutes and hot air balloons with proper city-issued permits.
The topic was brought up during the call to the public at the Sept. 14 council meeting. In all, about 14 residents spoke during the meeting and urged the council to make changes to the code to allow for take offs and landings on the Island. Many of the speakers specifically talked about Optic Helicopters, which gave aerial tours of Havasu from land leased from Island Inn for a couple weeks over the summer before the business was informed of the city code preventing such take offs and landings.
Derick Bielke, owner of Optic Helicopters LLC., told the council in September that he has been giving helicopter tours out of the airport for about three years as a part time operation. But the move to the Island exploded the business’ popularity which caused him to quickly increase the size of the staff while making the business a fulltime operation.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said that staff’s proposal would continue to require that helicopter commercial activities be based at the airport. But the changes would open the door for potential commercial skydiving or hot air balloon operations.
During the council meeting in September, Rachel and Matt Maxwell told the council they are hoping to start a skydiving businesses in Lake Havasu City and requested the code be changed to allow for their business as well. If approved, the proposed changes would allow that type of a business to land on public or private property if properly permitted.
The Airport Advisory Board will discuss the proposal and will vote on an official recommendation. The board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council for another public hearing at a future council meeting. Kozlowski said the item is tentatively scheduled to come to the council at its first council meeting in January, but that date could still change.
