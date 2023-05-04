Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City are each in the process of reviewing their utility rates for water and sewer services, at the same time.
All three Mohave County cities will likely revise their rates in the months ahead, but for now the combined water and sewer bills for the average single family residence in Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman are remarkably similar.
The Havasu City Council hired Willdan Financial Services to conduct its 2023 Utility Rate Study, and last week Senior Project Manager Kevin Burnett with Willdan led a stakeholders meeting for Havasu residents that included a comparison of the water and sewer bills for the average residence in 11 similarly-sized cities in Arizona – including Havasu, Kingman, and Bullhead.
Burnett cautioned that the rate comparisons are only meant to provide some context, as each utility is dealing with its own specific set of circumstances.
The water bills are based on residential customers with a ¾ inch meter that uses 900 cubic feet of water in that month.
Havasu has the cheapest water bill in Mohave County under those parameters at $15.98, which is also the cheapest bill out of all 11 cities. Havasu is followed by Kingman with a bill of $20.20. The sample bill from Bullhead is the highest in the county at $37.86, but it’s just the fifth highest water bill overall.
Buckeye has highest water bill on the list at $60.12, followed by Flagstaff at $56.26. Willdan also reported that a water bill for an Epcor customer in the Havasu area is $50.40, which is fourth highest on the list.
The sample sewer bills provided by Burnett are for the average residence based on 700 cubic feet of use.
When it comes to sewer bills, the three Mohave County cities all swapped places. Bullhead City has the cheapest bill in the county at $35.55, followed by Kingman at $52.11 and Lake Havasu City at $55.66.
Avondale has the cheapest sewer bill overall at $28.68, while Casa Grande’s sample bill of $83.02 is by far the highest.
But when the water and sewer bills are combined, the average residential customer’s bills in all three Mohave County cities are within $2. Havasu’s are slightly lower at a combined $71.64, followed by Kingman ($72.31), and Bullhead City ($73.29).
All three of the cities in Mohave County were towards the bottom of the list provided by Willdan. Only Yuma ($68.77) and Avondale ($52.74) had lower combined utility bills. Casa Grande had the highest bills of the 11 cities examined with a combined $132.34 for water and sewer, followed by Prescott ($117.56), Goodyear ($106.01), Flagstaff ($100.91), Buckeye ($99.45), and Marana ($94.18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.