New utility rate study coming up

Lake Havasu City is preparing to do another utility rate study with the same firm that handled the previous study.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City are each in the process of reviewing their utility rates for water and sewer services, at the same time.

All three Mohave County cities will likely revise their rates in the months ahead, but for now the combined water and sewer bills for the average single family residence in Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman are remarkably similar.

