Editor’s Note: This is the sixth in a series of articles examining the views and ideas of each of the candidates for Lake Havasu City Council on a variety of topics important to Havasu.
When Lake Havasu City was awarded $2 million in 2017 for its runner up finish in America’s Best Communities competition, three projects in particular were identified as top priorities to help combat demographic starvation.
A downtown catalyst project, envisioned as a private-public partnership that would create a gathering space on McCulloch Boulevard, was selected as the top priority project and given $1 million as seed money. Shortly thereafter, Lake Havasu City purchased the vacant lot commonly known as Springberg-McAndrew Park as the future site of the development.
The second priority project, awarded $500,000, was for an environmental learning center. The vision for the center includes replacing the city’s aging water lab, but the center would also serve as the primer hub for information and research on the Lower Colorado River complete with offices, classrooms, an academic resource center and more.
The third project, known as the co-working center, was awarded $400,000 of the winnings to create an area where startup companies can get started, collaborate with each other, and ultimately grow into their own facility. The Partnership for Economic Development purchased half an acre across the wash from Springberg-McAndrew Park in March with the goal of building the co-working center at that location.
Those projects are all in various stages of development, but they all have at least a few more hurdles to clear before starting construction.
David Jaramillo said he would like to see the project that focuses on helping small businesses finish first.
“The co-location center would probably be the most important point of business, helping the younger businesses and somebody starting a new business in town,” Jaramillo said. “Being able to reap the benefits of the unique time that we have right now of so many people coming into town in such a short period of time, I believe that it could help somebody more… I support the small businesses 100 percent so I think, first and foremost, we should work towards that. If we have small businesses now that can start, especially now with the influx of people and money coming in at this unique time, I think that would probably be the best choice right now.”
Cameron Moses said he is partial to the downtown catalyst project.
“Shout out to all the people who worked on that,” Moses said, of the Vision 2020 movement. “They did an amazing job and we got some really positive stuff out of it. But the downtown and really revitalizing the downtown district is near and dear to my heart. James (Gray) and the PED kind of shares that dream of getting that going and proving the proof of concept. The problem is, that is not the city’s job. We are not building builders or anything like that. We need a private partner, and private money to come in there and accomplish this dream with us. So as a city, I think we need to keep looking for that person who is going to help us get that whole area up and going.”
Nancy Campbell said she believes the city’s priorities have shifted significantly, especially in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t see any of them moving forward at this time,” Campbell said. “I think we have tried to, we are looking at it, we can’t find developers for that downtown property. They have tried for years to make it all come together and work and it is the least thing on my mind right now. That can absolutely be put on hold at this time until we navigate through this pandemic entirely. Then, if we want, we can take a look back at that. I am somebody that is not pro taxes. I absolutely am a conservative and I want to use our tax dollars for extremely municipal purposes.”
Conversely, Mike Bonney said he believes all three projects are important to the future of the city because they were all designed to address a major issue that Havasu is still dealing with today.
“I was heavily involved in the Vision 2020 project. I sat on that committee with about 35 other people,” Bonney said. “We identified demographic starvation as being the top priority through the Arizona Town Halls. We had a series of town halls were much information was gathered and by the end of those they had analyzed what the group wanted. Attracting our young people and getting them educated, whether it is a trade, a four year education, or a two year education we have the resources right here. Let’s do that locally... In order to be successful and overcome that demographic starvation we need to attract the youth, we need to educate the youth, and we need to have them come back here, start businesses, buy homes, and be productive.”
David Lane said apart from the three projects, the priorities outlined in Vision 2020 are a valuable resource for Lake Havasu City.
“I think it is a great blue print,” Lane said. “I’ve said this going forward, when you are a business you have a business plan and that is how you plan things out. As a municipality you have a strategic plan and it is a great strategic plan.”
As for the projects, Lane said he has been involved with both the downtown catalyst project and the co-work location during his time on the Partnership for Economic Development Board, and he believes in both projects.
When it comes to the downtown catalyst project, however, Lane said quality is more important than speed.
“That will come to fruition someday, but it has to be the right mix,” Lane said. “Don’t just build to say, ‘OK, we did it. We are done now.’ Let’s make sure we are doing it and we are doing it right. We get one shot, we don’t get a do-over. Then there are other people who say, ‘Please just leave it like it is. We like the outdoor venue.’ Maybe that is what is going to happen. Things change over time. So before we spend a single dollar we have to talk to the city and see how they want it.”
Lane said he is also excited about the co-working center after seeing how the pilot project for such a center, F-106, has worked out so far.
“All of their spaces are sold out,” Lane said. “It is absolutely amazing for the young entrepreneurs in this town and how it helps them to have a work space and how they bounce ideas off of each other. It is a good thing.”
But Lane said the environmental learning center is lower down on his priority list.
“I think that is a project that is not needed at this time. So let’s put that on the backburner and see what happens,” Lane said. “One of the things I have said on that is we are not going to spend any city dollars other than for what the city truly needs for a laboratory and that kind of stuff. We are not into building those other kinds of things.”
Gordon Groat said much of what is planned for the environmental learning center is not particularly urgent, but a new water lab is.
“Let’s set that aside and get that work underway. The rest of it we can add on later as we have time,” Groat said. “The reason I wanted to do that is we need a new lab. Ours is getting old. I would like to add new panels or additional capacity to test for things that we aren’t able to test for right now. Things like, for example, emerging pharmaceutical contaminants. You can imagine what kind of stuff gets put in the water in Las Vegas – how much plastic surgery do they do up there? We need to be able to test for that. We do it every once in a while – I think on a quarterly basis. I would like to have it be part of our normal testing so that we can treat water effectively and our citizens don’t have to be at any risk.”
