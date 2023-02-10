Mohave County remains the reddest county in a nearly purple state, according to the latest voter registration figures from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
As of Jan. 2, a statutorily established reporting date, Republicans accounted for more than half of all registered active voters in Mohave County and outnumbered Democrats by nearly a 4-1 margin.
The county’s 24 precincts totaled 139,944 active registered voters — those who have participated in a recent election or for whom a valid address has been confirmed by the county register’s office or elections department. Of those, 74,102 (53%) are registered as Republicans and 19,202 (14%) are registered as Democrats.
The Libertarian Party is the only other party recognized in Arizona for statistical purposes and accounts for less than 1% (929) of registered voters in Mohave County.
The “other” category — voters who listed themselves as independent or aligned with another party not currently recognized — totaled 45,711, accounting for 33% of registered voters in the county.
Statewide, Arizona has a three-legged stool that leans only slightly to the right with 34.68% Republicans, 34.0% independents or other party affiliates and 30.53% Democrats. Fewer than 1% of Arizona’s 4.16 million active registered voters are registered Libertarians.
Aggregate numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office show 1.44 million registered Republicans in Arizona, 1.41 million independent/others, 1.27 million Democratic Party members and 32,961 Libertarians.
It is reflected in election results: Arizona’s elected officials at the state level include a Democratic governor, attorney general and secretary of state and Republican treasurer, superintendent of public instruction and state mine inspector.
Arizona has two elected Democratic U.S. Senators — though Kyrsten Sinema recently re-registered as an independent — and the Congressional delegation for the state is composed of six Republicans and three Democrats.
The state legislature is made up of 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats in the 30-member Senate and 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats in the 60-member House.
Mohave County is by far the “reddest” county in the state — with the highest percentage of Republican voters — and is one of only two that has more Republicans than other parties combined. The other is Graham County.
No Democrats serve in any partisan office at the state or county level in Mohave County and few even run for office in the Republican-dominated political landscape.
Apache County, by contrast, has more Democratic Party affiliates than registered voters from other parties combined.
Maricopa County, by far the state’s most populous, is one of two counties where the independent voters comprise the largest voting bloc.
Maricopa County has 2.45 million active registered voters — nearly 59% of the state’s total. The county that is home to the state Capitol, Phoenix and many of its suburbs, accounts for about 62% of the state’s total population.
As of Jan. 2, there were 852,313 people registered as independent or in other parties in Maricopa County, compared to 850,152 registered Republicans and 734,440 registered Democrats.
Yuma County in southwestern Arizona also has a larger contingent of independents than Republicans or Democrats.
Mohave is one of nine counties where Republican voters form the biggest voting bloc. Four counties have a Democratic Party plurality.
In 14 of the 15 counties, independents are either the largest or second-largest group; the exception is in Navajo County where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by about 1,500 voters. Democrats outnumber independents by about 4,500.
According to the Secretary of State’s most recent report, independents showed the biggest gain since the 2022 primary election cycle — at the expense of Democrats.
Independent registration grew by about 5,500 voters between July of 2022 and January of this year while Republican registration grew by about 2,800.
The Secretary of State’s Office said than more than 50,000 voters in Arizona have been removed from the inactive voter list since the primary cycle, although Mohave County saw its total increase by more than 4,000 voters in that span.
The inactive list includes voters who were mailed election material — a voters guide, an early ballot or registration information — that was returned as undeliverable as well as voters who no longer have a valid address or registration status on file with the recorder’s office.
Voters are placed on the inactive list when the materials are undeliverable but are removed from it when the county receives notification of a new address in a different precinct or state, the death of a registered voter or suspension of voting rights.
