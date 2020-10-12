KINGMAN — A wildland fire, named the White Fire, is burning in the Cerbat Mountains about eight miles north of Kingman.
Flames were visible overnight, and firefighters were monitoring the blaze at dawn on Sunday.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook page, the fire grew overnight to about 100 acres in size. The federal Bureau of Land Management is managing the blaze.
There are homes in the area of the fire, and Search and Rescue was initiating pre-evacuation procedures with nearby residents late Sunday morning, the agency announced. No mandatory evacuations were yet in effect.
The fire appeared to be burning in small trees and brush, and a large plume of smoke was visible across the valley Sunday morning.
It is not yet known how the fire started.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue
