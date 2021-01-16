Even as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise throughout the state, Lake Havasu City resident Bill Mitchell is happy to greet others with a welcoming handshake. Mitchell says he isn’t afraid of the coronavirus – and as a member of the Havasu Patriots organization, he believes his goals will outlive the threat of the pandemic.
The informal organization comprises likeminded members throughout Mohave County, who have attended meetings of the Lake Havasu City Council and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in recent months to promote “Resolution 1776.” Interest in the organization has grown since early October, but even Mitchell wasn’t able to say how many members the group now has.
Mitchell, 65, is the author of that resolution, which was written in protest of sweeping restrictions applied by state governors throughout the U.S. in response to rising deaths and hospitalizations due to the ongoing pandemic.
Resolution 1776
“Resolution 1776” would prohibit the use of local government resources or police agencies from enforcing any law or gubernatorial mandate issued in contradiction of the U.S. Constitution.
“We’re a group of like-minded people who share information about the Constitution and how it applies to what’s happening,” Mitchell said in a Friday interview. “There are laws now that are unconstitutional, and I think they missed the point. How can they rationalize measures that have been put in place, when those laws are unconstitutional?”
Mitchell’s efforts began around late September, he said, following months of shutdowns, face-covering and limited occupancy requirements for local businesses.
“We started doing research into the Constitution, educating ourselves, and started asking ourselves why the Constitution isn’t being followed,” Mitchell said. “Now we’re continuing to grow as an organization, our website was organized last month, and we want to let people know where events are happening.”
According to Mitchell, the Havasu Patriots organization has seen growing community support since its first meeting.
“At the time, we were advocating for Havasu to become a ‘constitutional sanctuary’ city,” Mitchell said. “If they can have sanctuaries for illegal immigrants, then why not for the constitution? A lot of people feel the same way. There wasn’t a resolution for it, so I decided to create one.”
Efforts in Havasu
Mitchell has appeared among other outspoken members of his organization throughout the past three months at meetings of the Lake Havasu City Council and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to argue in favor of “Resolution 1776.”
In November, the Havasu Patriots organization submitted its complaints to the Lake Havasu City Council for discussion. During that meeting, Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city would continue to follow best health practices in the interest of public safety.
Mitchell responded to the mayor’s decision in a Nov. 24 letter to the City Council, calling the city’s own ordinances in response to the coronavirus a violation of the U.S. Constitution. According to the Havasu Patriots organization, restrictions imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic represent an infringement on fundamental civil liberties without transparency or democratic control. Such restrictions are, according to the organization’s website, a justification for authoritarianism among local, state and federal agencies.
“To date you have not made any attempt to remedy this situation,” Mitchell wrote. “Nor have you put forth any resolution as to how you would protect and ensure the rights of citizens and business owners of this city in the future, should you once again be called on to proclaim or enforce unconstitutional executive orders or mandates.”
He called upon the council to accept Resolution 1776 as a show of support for Constitutional law.
According to Mitchell on Friday, the resolution has no authority beyond the Constitution itself — nor does it mandate anything the Constitution doesn’t already require, Mitchell said.
“When I look at the existing law, it’s been violated,” Mitchell said. “Numerous acts and unconstitutional decisions have been made over the past year, and anyone who looks at them will say that they’re wrong.”
Countywide Efforts
Members of the Havasu Patriots organization have submitted Resolution 1776 to members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. According to Mitchell, board members — who passed a similar resolution in 2019 to make Mohave County a “Second Amendment sanctuary” — have appeared to show support for Resolution 1776.
“There’s a new version of it that they’re voting on later this month,” Mitchell said. “After it was presented for discussion in December, Supervisor (Travis) Lingenfelter contacted a constitutional law professor to see how it would look, and to see if they’d be going down the wrong path. He revised it, and sent him a copy.”
The new Mohave County Resolution 2021-017 cites the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, under which no state may make any law that would abridge citizens’ privileges or immunities — or deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process under the law.
The resolution establishes that the Arizona Governor’s Office does not possess the legal authority to issue laws, and that such power must be returned to the Arizona legislature. The new resolution protested perceived infringements on the rights of residents, and objected to the governor’s “arbitrary infringement” on citizens’ rights via curfews and business restrictions.
Unlike Resolution 1776, the county’s new resolution makes no mention of prohibiting the Mohave County Department of Health or the sheriff’s office from enforcing the governor’s executive orders.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly vote on the new resolution at its meeting Monday in Kingman.
“Anything they do to address the issues we’re talking about … we’re happy about it,” Mitchell said. “The main thing is that a lot of people aren’t happy with the way things are. And I think Sheehy may be anxious to see what’s going to happen on the county level.”
National Ambitions
According to Mitchell, it’s a complicated discussion, which he doesn’t expect to be resolved quickly.
“I’m looking at this being a long issue,” Mitchell said. “I’m planning to work with a lot of candidates in the future for the city and county. I’m trying to get more cities and counties on board, and once I do that, I’ll go to the state, then we’ll try to get 34 states to ratify it.”
Mitchell says that an effort to safeguard citizens’ constitutional rights is necessary, if they’re to be preserved in perpetuity.
“The Constitution is a great document, and it has done a great job of safeguarding our rights,” Mitchell said. “But it’s like when the Patriot Act was passed … people said that it was unconstitutional, and it was. But if you don’t address that your rights have been violated, you are complicit in that violation.”
The Patriot Act was passed by the U.S. Congress in October 2001 as an effort to circumvent future terrorist attacks following the events of 9/11. The act loosened restrictions on wiretapping by law enforcement, and expanded lists of activities that could qualify a suspect to be charged with terrorism. Critics of the Patriot Act have since said it allows too easily for government agencies to violate the privacy of U.S. citizens.
“If people don’t ask for a redress of grievance from their government, nothing is going to happen,” Mitchell said. “I believe that people’s health is their own responsibility. The government is trying to control people, rather than offer solutions. These are complex issues, and we’re looking at it in context. The issue of individual sovereignty is finding a balance between that sovereignty and the need for government.”
What the Havasu Patriots Are … And What They’re Not
Mitchell describes the Havasu Patriots organization as an “informal” group. The group doesn’t have a president or a board of directors, he says. Its members are like-minded individuals who have taken umbrage with public health mandates issued by governor’s offices throughout the U.S.
Mitchell considers most Americans to be constitutional conservatives, regardless of their political affiliation.
“If you attend an event and see us out on the street, you’ll see that we have different levels of people who get involved,” Mitchell said. “We try to get as much information to people as possible. And the more people we reach, the more effective I think we’re being. But we’re not a formal organization with an administration or bylaws. Our purpose is to disseminate information to the public.”
But with recent national events – including riots at the U.S. Capitol perpetrated by individuals of other organizations bearing the term, “patriots,” Mitchell recognizes a potentially volatile political landscape before him.
“We’re not a militia,” Mitchell said of his organization. “We’re not advocating anything except that patriots come together and hold meetings. People show up, and sometimes they’re articulate and well spoken. There’s a variety of attitudes from ‘burn it all down’ to ‘let’s all get along’.”
According to Mitchell, the group will not encourage members to attend next week’s Mohave County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, due to the possibility of mistaken intent due to the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol Building last Wednesday.
“We don’t want to be associated with any of that,” Mitchell said. “Normally we’d ask everyone to show up at the meeting. But we don’t want anyone to feel like we’d try to raid or riot or anything … some people decide forming militias is the answer to their issue. Others want to work with legislators and be recognized.”
For more information about the group, how to join, and where to attend the Havasu Patriots’ next meeting, visit the organization’s website at havasupatriots.com.
