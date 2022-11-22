Supervisor Buster Johnson

Supervisor Buster Johnson

Mohave County Supervisors on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month’s election, becoming the second county to delay the canvass in response to concerns over the way the election was handled.

The vote comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(1) comment

Joe Joseph

Will the MOCO BOS ever do anything that matters?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.