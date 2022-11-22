Mohave County Supervisors on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month’s election, becoming the second county to delay the canvass in response to concerns over the way the election was handled.
The vote comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems.
Republicans have blamed those issues for their loss in top races including the contest for governor. Republicans are more upset about perceived flaws in the Maricopa election practices than the loss itself. Or so they say. The board in Mohave County called the delay a political statement and vowed to certify the election on the Nov. 28 deadline. Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified. The state elections director says they are.
What is Canvassing?
An election canvass is the official certification of election results by a government body, affirming the results of that election to state officials. It’s like a “seal of approval” given by each of Arizona’s 15 counties, which the state will use to confirm the results of this year’s general election.
So what’s the big deal?
According to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City, postponing this year’s canvass in Mohave County is a political statement. The canvass was scheduled to be approved on Monday, with Nov. 28 being the statutory deadline for counties to do so.
But Mohave County and other counties throughout the state have delayed that decision in protest of this year’s unofficial results, which saw Democratic Party candidates elected to positions including the Arizona Governor’s Office and the U.S. Senate.
According to Angius, as well as Mohave County GOP Chair Jeanne Kentch, results of the election were skewed this year by election practices - and alleged flaws in those practices - in Maricopa County, which is home to more than four million Arizona residents. The result, Kentch said this week, has been the disenfranchisement of millions of other voters throughout the state.
Wait, you can DO that?
Mohave County possesses a Republican majority, with 39,847 Republican ballots cast in this month’s general election, compared to 9,367 ballots cast by registered Democrats. What Mohave County also possesses, however, is less than 3% of Arizona’s population of 7.17 million residents.
Although Mohave County’s population represents a statistical minority of Arizona residents, a failure to canvass this year’s election could delay official certification of this year’s election results for the rest of the state - and could prompt legal action by the Arizona Secretary of State.
So what’s going to happen?
According to Angius, the county’s decision not to canvass this year’s election results is merely a statement of protest. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is not expected to delay the official state certification of this year’s election.
A special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has already been scheduled for next Monday, Nov. 28, to vote on that canvass.
According to Ginny Anderson, Clerk of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, that special meeting will require no additional cost to taxpayers.
“Most of the board will probably call in to the meeting for this, and all of the county employees needed for the meeting are going to be (in Kingman) anyway,” Anderson said.
What is Mohave County saying–Opinions vary
Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, and Jean Bishop, of Kingman, opposed this week’s delay.
“Everyone agreed our vote was done correctly,” Johnson said this week. “Mohave County had no problems with the conduction of the election, and that is what we were intended to certify. We are elected to conduct county business, and no one disagreed that our election was done correctly. There was no legal reason not to approve the canvass.”
Failure to canvass this year’s general election results may please Republican voters, but Johnson says the delay may not paint a picture of a county that takes its role seriously.
“The only effect I can see is making us look like we are more about politics than doing our job,” Johnson said.
Will the MOCO BOS ever do anything that matters?
