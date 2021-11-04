A pair of local Republican statel legislators spoke at a right-wing conference in Las Vegas in late October that drew national headlines due to its connections to the controversial and nebulous movement known as QAnon.
State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R – Lake Havasu City) and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R – Lake Havasu City) attended the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down on the last day of the event that took place at the Ahern Hotel Oct. 22-25. Borrelli and Biasiucci were both included as speakers for a panel discussion about the Arizona Senate’s election audit of Maricopa County, along with State Sen. Wendy Rogers and State Rep. Mark Finchem, who is running for secretary of state. The Arizona legislators received some criticism, both online and in some media reports, for their involvement in the conference. The 2020 elections, and particularly the Senate’s audit conducted by Cyber Ninjas, are topics both District 5 legislators have spoken about publicly many times recently, both locally and throughout the state.
The Patriot Double Down event, organized by a group called The Patriot Voice, quickly drew criticism due to its connection to the QAnon movement shortly after the conference was announced this summer. The event eventually had to change its location after Caesars Entertainment decided not to allow the conference at one of their properties as originally planned.
Borrelli said he believes the pushback against the event was a product of “cancel culture.”
“The left went after that event weeks before the event, and basically with cancel culture they were forced to cancel one venue and they ended up going to another venue,” he said.
But even with all of the political noise surrounding the event before it began, Borrelli said he didn’t have any concerns about going to Las Vegas to participate in the panel discussion.
“I’m not going to be bullied by cancel culture,” he said. “I’m not going to have my voice silenced, which by the way is my constituent’s voice. I got elected to serve without prejudice and I refuse to be bullied by anybody.”
In a short video clip posted to social media of the panel discussion, Biasiucci took a similar stance as Borrelli.
In the clip Biasiucci told the audience a story about a call he received from a lobbyist whom he did not name. He said the lobbyist told him that one of their clients, an unnamed CEO, had concerns about Biasiucci attending the Patriot Double Down because of the involvement of “Q.” Upon questioning from Biasiucci, the lobbyist said they didn’t know what Q is.
“Have that CEO give me a call directly and I’ll explain to them why I’m going to this event,” Biasiucci told the audience. “Then I will explain to them why nobody tells me what I can and can’t do because I don’t bow down to anybody. No CEO, not the dictator in D.C., I bow down to God.”
Biasiucci did not respond to questions from Today’s News-Herald about the event, and why he decided to attend.
Borrelli said the term “QAnon,” has become a catch-all boogeyman of sorts for anybody with a view that opposes the mainstream narrative.
“That is another false narrative put out by the shame stream media. They want to say anybody with an opposing view is QAnon. I’ve never met the guy,” Borrelli said with a laugh. “Which Q is anonymous? The LGBT-Q? Which Q are we talking about?”
QAnon, internet shorthand for Q anonymous, got its start back in 2017 when an anonymous internet poster who referred to themselves as “Q” began posting to a website called 4Chan. The poster asserted that a cabal of Satanic cannibalistic pedophiles operate a global child sex trafficking ring and claimed that President Trump was actively working to bring it down throughout his presidency. The letter Q refers to the anonymous poster’s claim to have Q level clearance through the U.S. Department of Energy which allows access to the department’s top secret restricted data.
Over the last couple years the movement that has sprung up around QAnon has expanded to include a nebulous network of theories and beliefs that may or may not be shared by others who self-identify as QAnon followers.
When asked specifically about the anonymous posts by “Q,” Borrelli told Today’s News-Herald he isn’t familiar with the specifics of Q’s posts. He said the only theory he was in Vegas to discuss was the theory that Arizona’s 2020 election was compromised.
“I don’t follow that stuff,” Borrelli said of the internet message board chatter. “I remember seeing a meme that said, ‘Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.’ Signed by Abe Lincoln.”
But the conference itself appears to have included multiple references to QAnon, as well as speakers who are well known and revered by Q supporters.
An early promotional video of the event reportedly included a brief image of Caesars Palace with its famous logo replaced with a golden “Q.” That image was removed from the video on the event’s website a couple days later, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Speakers at the event included Jim Watkins, the owner of the website called 8Kun which acts as a home base for Q posts and for QAnon followers. His son Ron Watkins, currently running for the Arizona House of Representatives, was also a featured speaker at the Patriot Double Down. The younger Watkins was a former site administrator of 8Kun and a central figure in the early days of the movement. Some suspect Ron Watkins of authoring the Q posts himself – a charge that he has repeatedly denied.
Arizona elections
Whatever else occurred during those four-days in Las Vegas, Borrelli said he was only there for the final day of the event, and solely focused on Arizona elections and the state senate’s election audit.
“I serve at the consent of the governed, and if that consent has been compromised or undermined then we need to fix things,” Borrelli said. “It was just sticking to the same narrative that we have been saying about the audit: ‘If we find something we need to fix legislatively for future elections we will do our job, and if we find something that is really drastic then we will step up and try to do our job.’ It’s as simple as that.”
Borrelli said his remarks in Las Vegas were more or less the same things he said in Lake Havasu City at the Calling All Patriots event at the Aquatic Center in August, and at many other political events over the last few months. He said his main message to people is that their representatives have heard their concerns, and are committed to finding the truth.
“There is so much misinformation in the media, people aren’t getting the truth,” Borrelli said.
He took issue with coverage of the final report about the Arizona State Senate’s election audit. He noted that media coverage focused solely on the actual vote counts reported, which matched closely with the official results reported by Maricopa County with President Joe Biden actually seeing his margin increase slightly. But Borrelli said he still has concerns about what was in the rest of Cyber Ninjas’ final report and was largely ignored by media reports.
Borrelli cited findings from that report that he said suggest ballots were accepted from envelopes without signatures on them as well as ballots with a pen mark that didn’t even look like an attempt at a signature – he claimed all of those were unlawful ballots that should have been thrown out. Borrelli also said he is concerned about the reports of ballots sent to addresses where nobody lived, accused Maricopa County employees of illegally deleting data, accused the county of breaking the chain of custody for election documents, and claimed that the voting machines were possibly connected to the internet illegally.
Borrelli said that ultimately it isn’t up to the Arizona State Legislature or the State Senate to determine if a specific action is fraud. He said fraud is a legal term that will be left up to the Attorney General and the courts. But he said the Senate is forwarding all of the information gathered through the audit and sharing it with Attorney General Mark Brnovich to decide on the appropriate next steps.
“I would imagine, hopefully, that it will expand into a criminal investigation because we have identified people that have deleted stuff – which is illegal,” Borrelli said.
