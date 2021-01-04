A Lake Havasu City woman has filed for divorce against her husband of 47 years, after he was arraigned last month in a case involving thousands of images of child pornography.
The wife of 68-year-old Havasu resident John Graves filed for a dissolution of their marriage on Dec. 22, citing irreparable damage to their union. The couple was married in November 1973, in Las Vegas.
Graves was arraigned Dec. 17 on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, after he became the subject of an investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department earlier this year. The investigation began May 20, when authorities allegedly learned that 35 images flagged as child pornography were downloaded from Graves’ IP address.
Detectives served a search warrant at Graves’ home on Aug. 5, and initially interviewed Graves at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. According to the police report, Graves initially denied knowledge of any child pornography being downloaded through his internet connection. He later allegedly told investigators he downloaded images believing the subjects were of legal age, and only later determined that the images showed underage females.
According to police, a thumb drive was found at Graves’ home that contained more than 21,000 image files and 758 video files – almost all of which allegedly contained child pornography.
Graves remained free from custody in May as police continued their investigation and examined Graves’ electronic media devices for possible further evidence.
As of last week, Graves remained free on his own recognizance. Graves is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference in the case on Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.