A wildfire has burned 80 acres of land in Lake Havasu’s northern basin as of Friday afternoon.
The fire is now referred to by geological disaster mapping agency, Esri, as the “Trampas Incident.” The incident began at about 7:22 a.m. Thursday, on land managed by the Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, north of Lake Havasu City. According to Esri, it was unknown as of Friday afternoon whether the fire had been contained.
Officials from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service maintained a presence along the Colorado River throughout Thursday and Friday, and urged boaters to avoid the area.
Public information officials from the BLM and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were unavailable for comment as of Friday afternoon.
