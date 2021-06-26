PLANET RANCH — The Planet Ranch Fire near the Bill Williams River Bridge was reported to have burned 1,259 acres as of Saturday morning.
The fire started Friday in the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge, just east of State Route 95 on the Mohave-La Paz county line.
A large plume of smoke was visible from Lake Havasu City, about 15 miles to the north, for much of the day Friday. Fire crews used engines and aircraft to attack the blaze, at one point shutting down the Bill Williams Bride around 10 p.m Friday to accommodate the large equipment. The bridge was closed for about an hour, according to authorities.
According to a La Paz County Sheriff Department Facebook post the fire started on Wednesday when a lighting strike occurred near the Bill Williams Bridge.
The Buckskin Fire Department responded and determined that the fire was isolated and not a threat.
According to Buckskin Fire chief Troy Maloney the fire is burning lighter fuels such as mesquites and cottonwoods.
“These types of fuels will produce light ashes, but not large embers,” Maloney said. “This means that the Hillcrest Bay and Havasu Springs communities are not in a hazardous zone. However, they will be getting smoke, especially in the early morning hours.”
Management of the fire has been turned over to the Bureau of Land Management, which is currently assembling an incident management team and establishing a command post at the La Paz County Sheriff Boat House on Riverside Drive near the Buckskin Fire Station.
Maloney is urging that people use extra caution when traveling on State Route 95 near Bill Williams Bridge.
A ranger at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge told the News-Herald that access to the Bill Williams River would be closed as the fire continues to burn. That could be up to two weeks, he said. The refuge’s non-motorized boat ramp is also closed, he said.
