A 320-acre portion of the Topock Marsh is not a part of Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge – but it could be, if all goes according to plan.
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission met telephonically this past week, where they received updates in ongoing efforts by the agency to purchase or relinquish land throughout the state. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the 320-acre area of Topock Marsh, north of Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, is one such property.
Topock Marsh was purchased by the state in 1957 for the original purpose of providing habitat for migrating waterfowl and other wildlife. According to Game and Fish officials, however, the property is no longer meeting that purpose.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has indicated its interest in acquiring the property for the Havasu refuge, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department contacted U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials in October.
“The Refuge is interested, but that discussion has to go high up the ladder,” said Refuge Manager Rich Meyers on Friday. “We’re always interested in land we can manage, and the area would be quality land for hunters.”
According to Meyers, any such transfer of land would ultimately need to be approved by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior. But with a new White House and cabinet administration, that decision could take some time to reach.
“The land would be ideal for small game like quail, rabbit and doves,” Meyers said.
According to Meyers, law enforcement in the area would change little with the addition of land to the refuge, if the transfer is ultimately approved. Meyers says the addition of Topock Marsh would comprise only about 1% of the refuge’s total land area.
