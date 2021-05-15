Say goodbye to motion sensors because the 20 stoplights on State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City will be getting a little bit smarter.
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that it will be installing new technology on each of the traffic lights early next week that will allow them to be synchronized by radio frequency. The end goal is to improve the efficiency of traffic flow on the highway through town. The system, called “intelligent transportation”, has already been installed in multiple locations throughout the state, including on SR 95 in Bullhead City last year, and on SR 69 between Prescott and Prescott Valley in 2019.
According to ADOT, traffic signal synchronization is a traffic engineering technique of matching green light times for a series of intersections that will enable the maximum number of vehicles to pass through. The project in Prescott also consisted of 20 stoplights, and after ADOT calibrated the intelligent transportation in 2019 the department said the 25 minute average drive time from one end of that section of highway to the other had been cut by about 40 percent.
Currently the stoplights along SR 95 in Havasu use motion detectors.
Although those are good at recognizing when a vehicle is waiting at that particular light, they don’t have a way to work together to increase the overall traffic flow from light to light. Mayor Cal Sheehy said the upgrades along Lake Havasu City’s highway are a welcome development.
“Anything that we can do to help synchronize the lights on State Route 95 will help increase the efficiency and the flow of traffic throughout our entire community,” Sheehy said. “Currently there is no synchronization whatsoever, so you could hit every red light along the State Route system. By having the synchronization it will allow some efficiencies that allow the traffic to properly flow. Obviously Highway 95 is the only road in and out, so that affects the way the traffic flows throughout the rest of our community as well.”
ADOT announced that the new technology will be installed in Havasu on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., but installation is not expected to impact traffic.
ADOT Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said engineers will then monitor traffic remotely and it will take about a month for them to make adjustments to the timing among all 20 signals to optimize traffic flow. Harding told Today’s News-Herald back in 2019 that the technology also allows the signals to automatically adjust their timing at certain times of the day, based upon anticipated traffic.
Harding was not able to answer additional questions on Friday, but he told Today’s News-Herald in 2019 that the cost of implementing the new hardware was about $10,000 per stoplight at the time, and the projects in Bullhead and Prescott were paid for with money from the state’s transportation fund.
