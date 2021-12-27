National Weather Service meteorologists were warning of hazardous winds and snow in mountainous areas this week. The winds will make travel hazardous along State Route 95 near Las Vegas, and are expected to create hazardous boating conditions, with waves of 1 to 3 feet in areas like Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.
A wind advisory had been issued through 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Wind in Lake Havasu City is expected to be around 18 mph, but showers are possible Tuesday and likely to occur on Thursday and Friday, the Weather Service said. Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 40s and upper 50s throughout the week.
Snow is possible in higher elevations. Rain and snow showers are likely for the Kingman area through Saturday, Jan. 1, during which time temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as 28 degrees.
