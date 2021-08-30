Storms on Sunday and Monday brought wind and rain to Lake Havasu City — and forecasters say additional storms are possible in the week ahead.
According to meteorologist Chelsea Peters with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, on Sunday winds in Lake Havasu City reached a peak speed of 45 mph at 6 p.m. and winds continued to blow at speeds that reached 30 mph until 7:30 p.m.
The Sunday winds wreaked havoc around town, knocking down the framing of a house being built on Shoshone Drive. Then Monday’s rain also caused some chaos, forcing Ace’s Hardware on Sweetwater Avenue to close because it was unsafe according to a sign posted on the front door.
Residents reported seeing lots of lightning, but Peters says that the National Weather Service is unaware of any lightning ground strikes that might have caused damage. She did say that the station had received reports of a brief landspout tornado that occurred east of Kingman on Sunday. Peters said the land spout did not cause any damage. The storm also knocked out power in the communities of Dolan Springs and Meadview, with 2,800 customers affected. UniSource Energy Services said power may not be restored until Wednesday, because it requires a transmission line to be rebuilt.
Peters says Havasu residents can expect some possible showers on Tuesday and Wednesday with moisture moving up the state from remnants of Hurricane Nora, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.
According to Peters, the National Weather Service will issue a flash flood watch at 11 a.m. Tuesday in anticipation of all the moisture moving north. However, Peters says by Thursday the moisture will have pushed off to the east and only the easternmost parts of Mohave County might receive some rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.