An afternoon storm brought wind and lots of rain to Lake Havasu City Thursday. The storm started around 5 p.m. The National Weather Service reported that Lake Havasu City received a half inch of rain between 5 and 7 p.m. Some damage was evident around town, including some downed street signs and mailboxes.

According to the National Weather Service, daytime high temperatures are expected to hover near the low 100s through Tuesday, while meteorologists expect a 20 percent chance of showers every day until Saturday. The National Weather Service also predicts a continued slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.

