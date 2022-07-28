An afternoon storm brought wind and lots of rain to Lake Havasu City Thursday. The storm started around 5 p.m. The National Weather Service reported that Lake Havasu City received a half inch of rain between 5 and 7 p.m. Some damage was evident around town, including some downed street signs and mailboxes.
According to the National Weather Service, daytime high temperatures are expected to hover near the low 100s through Tuesday, while meteorologists expect a 20 percent chance of showers every day until Saturday. The National Weather Service also predicts a continued slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.
Monsoon season - which takes place June through September - occurs when humid pacific air is drawn into low-pressure weather systems over the Arizona desert, bringing torrential rain to the region. It’s not often that Havasu residents will face monsoon weather for long, if at all, but this week is an exception.
“This weather pattern is sticking around,” Woods said on Wednesday. “Havasu may not get the same storms as (Tuesday) throughout the next week, but high pressure systems north of Havasu are going to keep moisture in place over Havasu.”
While Havasu residents are expected to face higher-than-average humidity this week, the National Weather Service says that atmospheric moisture is expected to create a “conveyor belt” of heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout the Southwest. Widespread downpour is expected to occur elsewhere throughout Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah, which may ultimately pose the risk of flash flooding near burn scars, in slot canyons and in urban areas.
